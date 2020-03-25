Watch Bad Boy Timz's New Music Video for "Don't Go"
The up-and-coming Nigerian artist finds himself in a complicated relationship in these hazy visuals.
Bad Boy Timz has recently dropped the new visuals for his 2019 hit song "Don't Go" which features Anonymous.
The track appeared on his debut 2019 EP titled TIMZ which was an expository project that not only showcased his artistry, but also cemented his claim to being part of the new African sound.
Listen to "Don't Go" on Apple Music and Spotify.
Directed by NAYA, the music video sees Bad Boy Timz fighting it out with his supposed love interest. Completely distracted by his phone, the artist falls victim to being drugged by his love interest who then goes on to (wait for it) pull out a gun on him just a few scenes later. Talk about a proper "situationship". Naturally, Bad Boy Timz then makes numerous attempts to serenade her and win her trust back. However, things remain on shaky ground for the two lovers.
The music video is a straightforward one with hazy and soft tones in the background which give it an overall muted effect.
Bad Boy Timz shows no signs of slowing down and is determined to keep putting out musical gems for his growing fanbase. Last year saw him drop the colourful and vibrant island-style music video for his debut single "Check and Balance".
Watch the new music video for "Don't Go" below:
Bad Boy Timz - Don't Go youtu.be