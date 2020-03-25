music
Rufaro Samanga
Mar. 25, 2020 07:21AM EST
Still from Youtube.

Bad Boy Timz's Drops New Music Video for "Don't Go".

Watch Bad Boy Timz's New Music Video for "Don't Go"

The up-and-coming Nigerian artist finds himself in a complicated relationship in these hazy visuals.

Bad Boy Timz has recently dropped the new visuals for his 2019 hit song "Don't Go" which features Anonymous.

The track appeared on his debut 2019 EP titled TIMZ which was an expository project that not only showcased his artistry, but also cemented his claim to being part of the new African sound.

Listen to "Don't Go" on Apple Music and Spotify.

Directed by NAYA, the music video sees Bad Boy Timz fighting it out with his supposed love interest. Completely distracted by his phone, the artist falls victim to being drugged by his love interest who then goes on to (wait for it) pull out a gun on him just a few scenes later. Talk about a proper "situationship". Naturally, Bad Boy Timz then makes numerous attempts to serenade her and win her trust back. However, things remain on shaky ground for the two lovers.

The music video is a straightforward one with hazy and soft tones in the background which give it an overall muted effect.

Bad Boy Timz shows no signs of slowing down and is determined to keep putting out musical gems for his growing fanbase. Last year saw him drop the colourful and vibrant island-style music video for his debut single "Check and Balance".

Watch the new music video for "Don't Go" below:

Bad Boy Timz - Don't Go youtu.be

badboytimz nigeria music
News Brief

Manny Norté Recruits Rema, 6LACK, Love Renaissance and Tion Wayne in Music Video for "4 AM"

The artists return to Ghana in these Meji Alabi-directed visuals for their new collaboration "4 AM".

Manny Norté has just dropped his new collaboration titled "4 AM" as well as the accompanying visuals for the track.

The multi-hyphenate talent recruits Rema, 6LACK and Love Renaissance in this vibrant new number.

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief
Photo courtesy of Harmonize.

Listen to Harmonize's New Album 'Afro East'

The Tanzanian artist features Burna Boy, Phyno, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi and several others on his latest project.

Harmonize recently dropped his latest offering, an 18-track album titled Afro East, which is the follow-up to his 2018 EP Afro Bongo.

The album, which is the Tanzanian artist's first project since leaving Diamond Platnumz's record label, features Burna Boy, Phyno, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, Falz, Skales and several others.

Keep reading... Show less
Audio
Photo credit: Hugo Glendinning & Gavin Rodgers

The 12 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Niniola x Femi Kuti, Darkovibes, Dope Saint Jude, Tony Allen x Hugh Masekela, Rema and more.

Every week, we highlight the cream of the crop in music through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Check out all of OkayAfrica's playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Keep reading... Show less
Image by Londeka Thabethe.

Spotlight: Meet the South African Street Photographer Capturing Photos of Black Life in the Johannesburg CBD

We chat to emerging South African photographer Londeka Thabethe about her work and her interest in taxis and commuters in and around central Johannesburg.

Londeka Thabethe insists on stating her favorite hip-hop producer is J Dilla. "I will take no slander about the god, may he rest in beats," she tells OkayAfrica in an interview about her photography.

During her birth month this year, the emerging South African photographer from Estcourt in KwaZulu Natal opened her solo exhibition at Durban's Distillery 031 venue. Titled 4:4 Mas'hlalisane, the exhibition showcased a series of images depicting the Joburg inner city and the country's most used mode of public transport—(minibus) taxis.

Keep reading... Show less

news.

10 Essential Manu Dibango Songs

A giant has fallen. We pay tribute to Manu Dibango by highlighting some of the best songs from the Cameroonian jazz legend's extensive discography.

popular.