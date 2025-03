The Most Anticipated Ramadan Series This Year

This year, the Holy Month of Fasting in Islam coincides with the beginning of spring. As the northern hemisphere eases into longer days and warmer weather, Ramadan celebrations are underway across North Africa.

In Egypt, the streets are adorned with colorful fanus lanterns and long tables on which people collectively break their fast. After iftar and before a well-deserved glass of tea and dessert, families get comfortable on the sofa and watch musalsalat, the year's most anticipated TV series. One episode is aired for every day of fasting.

The Ramadan series covers a wide breadth of Egyptian life, storytelling, and public debate, from comedies and historical deep dives to thrillers and drama. Of the 39 series released this year, several trailers have come under scrutiny ; Al-Azhar even forbade one for not being "appropriate" viewing during the month of abstinence. Critics lament the decline of moral values, or platforming crime, violence and revenge, and allegedly portraying women in a sexualized way. At the same time, proponents laud the trend to think outside the box and tackle societal taboos.

You can watch many musalsalat on Shahid , the Southwest Asian and North African version of Netflix, which offers original productions, series and films from Morocco to Kuwait. The content is usually subtitled in English, French and Arabic because Arabic speakers do not easily understand each other's dialects.