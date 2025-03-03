The Most Anticipated Ramadan Series This Year





This year, the Holy Month of Fasting in Islam coincides with the beginning of spring. As the northern hemisphere eases into longer days and warmer weather, Ramadan celebrations are underway across North Africa. In Egypt, the streets are adorned with colorful fanus lanterns and long tables on which people collectively break their fast. After iftar and before a well-deserved glass of tea and dessert, families get comfortable on the sofa and watch musalsalat, the year's most anticipated TV series. One episode is aired for every day of fasting. The Ramadan series covers a wide breadth of Egyptian life, storytelling, and public debate, from comedies and historical deep dives to thrillers and drama. Of the 39 series released this year, several trailers have come under scrutiny ; Al-Azhar even forbade one for not being "appropriate" viewing during the month of abstinence. Critics lament the decline of moral values, or platforming crime, violence and revenge, and allegedly portraying women in a sexualized way. At the same time, proponents laud the trend to think outside the box and tackle societal taboos. You can watch many musalsalat on Shahid , the Southwest Asian and North African version of Netflix, which offers original productions, series and films from Morocco to Kuwait. The content is usually subtitled in English, French and Arabic because Arabic speakers do not easily understand each other's dialects. Alternatively, the Egyptian streaming service Alternatively, the Egyptian streaming service WATCH IT offers plenty of Ramadan musalsalat starring renowned Egyptian actors. If the one-episode-a-day system leaves you dissatisfied, check back on OkayAfrica's musalsalat recommendations for 2024 . Here are our picks for the most exciting shows this season.

‘El Nos’

Set in the 1930s during the British occupation, El Nos stars Ahmed Amin as a pickpocket seeking redemption but finding himself engulfed in political conflicts when he forms a group to resist the British occupation, enlisting a girl played by Asmaa Abulyazid and a police officer portrayed by Sedky Sakhr. The series is based on the book Memoirs of a Pickpocket by researcher Ayman Osman. Written by Sherif Abdel Fattah, Abdel Rahman Jawish, and Wagih Sabri and directed by Hossam Ali. Where to watch: Watch It

‘80 Bako’

This socially driven comedy is set in a bustling Cairo beauty salon. It stars Huda El Mufti in her first lead role as Boosy, a hairdresser. 80 Bako tells a story of solace and mischief as she tries to raise £80,000 (about $100,000) to cover her wedding expenses. The audience is invited into the microcosm of a hair salon, listening in on gossip and the humor of salon culture. The series is written by Ghada Abdel Aal, writer of Finding Ola, and directed by Kawthar Younis, making her TV directorial debut after the success of her film Maqsoom. Where to watch: Shahid

‘Children of the Sun’

Starring Ahmed Malek and Taha Desouki as Meftah and Wel'a, Children of the Sun revolves around two friends who grew up in an orphanage and became entangled in a life of crime and theft. They discover that Magdy, the orphanage director played by Mahmoud Hemida, is the one forcing children into pickpocketing and theft. Written by Mhab Tarek and directed by Shadi Abdel Salam. Where to watch: Watch It

‘My Sisters’

This star-studded cast of Nelly Karim, Ruby, Gihan El Shamashergy and Kinda Alloush tells the story of four sisters with social phobia. Their lives are turned upside down after the murder of one of the sisters' husbands, after his wife calls a TV show, sharing a dream of him being killed. The murder mystery unfolds as she enlists her sisters for help. The series is directed by Mohamed Shaker and written by Mohab Tarek. Where to watch: Watch It

‘Fahd the Hero’

Fahd, a craftsman working in a marble factory in the Shak El Thaban area, flees his oppressive Upper Egyptian family to Cairo, where he faces new challenges at work and in love as he competes with his fiancée's father in the marble market. Written by Mahmoud Hamdan and directed by Mohamed Abdel Salam, Fahd stars Ahmed El Awady, Mirna Noor El Din and Caroline Azmy. Where to watch: Watch It, YouTube