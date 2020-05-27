television
Damola Durosomo
May. 27, 2020 10:56AM EST
Watch the New Trailer for Michaela Coel's Upcoming Show 'I May Destroy You'

The highly-anticipated show, which tackles dating and sexual consent, is coming to HBO next month.

Michaela Coel shares the new extended trailer for her upcoming HBO series I May Destroy You, after releasing the teaser last month.

The highly-anticipated series boldly tackles dating sexual consent, through the story of its protagonist Arabella (Coel), whose life is forever changed after she becomes the victim of having been given a date rape drug.

Here's the official description of the show:

A fearless, frank and provocative half-hour series exploring the question of sexual consent and where, in the new landscape of dating and relationships, the distinction between liberation and exploitation lies. Set in London, where gratification is only an app away, the story centers on Arabella (Coel), a carefree, self-assured Londoner with a group of great friends, a boyfriend in Italy, and a burgeoning writing career. But when her drink is spiked with a date-rape drug, she must question and rebuild every element of her life.

The show also stars several rising actors, including Weruche Opia, Paapa Essiedu, Aml Ameen, Adam James, Sarah Niles and Ann Akin. As mentioned in a previous post about the show, "the majority of that cast make up Arabella's diverse friend group. Opia's character, for instance, plays Terry Pratchard, her best friend, described as "a struggling actor but always hopeful her career's about to pop." While Essiedu plays Kwame Acheampong, "the best male friend to Arabella and Terry. He's an exercise class teacher and Grindr regular."

The show is set to premiere on HBO on Sunday, June 7. Check out the official trailer for 'I May Destroy You' below.

I May Destroy You | Official Trailer | HBO youtu.be

Still from '28 jours'

Jahëna Louisin’s Debut Short Film, ‘28 jours,’ is an Homage to Black Fatherhood

Troubled by portrayal of Black fathers in mainstream media, the Haitian-Reunionese filmmaker set out to make a film about loss and humanity.

"Cinema Africa" is your guide to African film. Writer Ciku Kimeria is highlighting new movies and documentaries that tell fascinating stories or questioning prevailing narratives and occasionally returning to the classics that paved the way for a new generation of filmmakers.

28 jours (28 days) the debut short film from a Lome raised, Haitian-Reunionese filmmaker, Jahëna Louisin is the story of a widower and his eleven year old daughter going through an interesting stage in her transition to womanhood—her first period. As they grapple with the brutal loss of his wife and her mother, the two find themselves confronting this life-changing moment on their own.

On a call with the call with the first-time filmmaker hunkered down in Lome, Togo, we discuss her debut film that won the Togolese edition of the "7 jours pour 1" film award and was this year's official selection for an international fiction film at the largest North American film festival focusing on films from Africa and the diaspora, Vues D'Afrique in Canada.

Read our conversation below.

