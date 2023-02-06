Nomcebo Zikode, Zakes Bantwini & Wouter Kellerman Win Grammy Award For Best Global Music Performance
The South African artists won for their song "Bayethe" award at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony.
South African artists Nomcebo Zikode, Zakes Bantwini, and Wouter Kellerman, and scored a win for their hit song "Bayethe" at this year's Grammy Awards ceremony.
The three SA artists won over Nigeria’s Burna Boy, Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo, USA’s Matt B, Ghana's Rocky Dawuni, and Pakistan's Arooj Aftab in theBest Global Music Performance category at the Grammy Awards.
The South African winning trio consists of Nomcebo Zikode, who is renowned as the singer in "Jerusalema," singer, record producer and singer Zakes Bantwini, and celebrated flutist, producer and composerWouter Kellerman.
According to ZALebs, during a prestigious Grammy's brunch dedicated to African nominees a day before the award show, both Zikode and Bantwini expressed excitement about the potential win. According to the publication Zikode had stated that she felt like she had already won the award.
“I’m hoping that South African people are going to be proud of me, we’re hoping to take this one but hey, if we don’t take it, it’s OK, I feel like I’m a winner already,” Zikode said at the time.
This is the first time Zikode and Bantwini win a Grammy. Kellerman won the award in 2015 for his album Winds of Samsara.
Previously, some controversy surrounded the song "Bayethe," with OkayAfrica reporting reporting that Zikode would be taking Open Mic Records to court after the singer alleged that the South African record label had told Spotify to take down the song over an intellectual property dispute. It is unclear where the lawsuit currently lies.
Several fans of the record took to social media to gleefully congratulate the South African artists for the accolade.
Watch the music video for the Grammy-winning "Bayethe" below.
\u201cWake up South Africa, Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman have won a Grammy\n#GRAMMYs #Grammys2023 #zakesbantwini #bayethe\u201d— anele \u270c\ud83d\udc9c\ud83c\udf0d (@anele \u270c\ud83d\udc9c\ud83c\udf0d) 1675642942
\u201cBayethe deserved the Grammy! Congratulations to South Africa \ud83c\uddff\ud83c\udde6 \n\nhttps://t.co/0hVQVcwSUt\n\n#GRAMMYs #Bayethe #LastLast\u201d— DR. WORLDWIDE (@DR. WORLDWIDE) 1675640157
“Nomcebo & Zakes just won a GRAMMY for Bayethe 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🌎🌎🌎🌎🌎🌎🌎🌎🌎🌎🌎🌎 #Grammys2023 #Nomcebo #Zakes #Bayethe”
\u201cNomcebo & Zakes just won a GRAMMY for Bayethe \ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\ud83c\udf0e\ud83c\udf0e\ud83c\udf0e\ud83c\udf0e\ud83c\udf0e\ud83c\udf0e\ud83c\udf0e\ud83c\udf0e\ud83c\udf0e\ud83c\udf0e\ud83c\udf0e\ud83c\udf0e \n#Grammys2023 #Nomcebo #Zakes #Bayethe\u201d— MINO \ud83c\uddff\ud83c\udde6 (@MINO \ud83c\uddff\ud83c\udde6) 1675636777
Watch the music video for the Grammy-Winning "Bayethe" below.
- 'Jerusalema' Hit-Maker Nomcebo Zikode Releases Her Solo Album 'Xola Moya Wam'' ›
- Nomcebo Zikode On Life After 'Jerusalema' ›
- Nomcebo Zikode Is Suing Open Mic Records Over Her Grammy-Nominated Single ›
- Burna Boy, Tems, Zakes Bantwini, Eddy Kenzo & More Are Nominated For 2023 Grammy Awards ›