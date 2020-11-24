south african music
News Brief
Nobantu Shabangu
Nov. 24, 2020 04:01AM EST
Zingah Sessions At The Crib album cover

Sessions At The Crib album cover

Listen to Zingah's New Album 'Sessions At The Crib'

Zingah is back with 'Sessions At The Crib' featuring AKA, Amanda Black, Emtee, KLY, YoungstaCPT and more.

Zingah has come back just in time for December vibes with new album Sessions At The Crib. The 11-track album features AKA, Amanda Black, Emtee, KLY, YoungstaCPT and more. Sessions At The Crib is Zingah's second album in the rapper's decade-long career. His debut album, On a Different, was released earlier in the year and the For the Level EP was released in 2018. Zingah refreshingly plays around with alternative sounds in Sessions at the Crib. The project certainly deserves uninterrupted play with each track offering something new for the listener.

"On My Own" featuring KLY is a heartbreaking song about drifting apart and deciding on whether or not to continue with a relationship. Zingah pours his heart out lyrically about the finality of being alone and being, well, very happy about it. The track is mellow with smooth guitar strings. Produced by Lunatik, "Crucial" featuring AKA is a seamless number with heavy bass and without a single beat out of place.

Sessions At The Crib is a melodically swinging pendulum that has a song for every mood. Some tracks are tender like "Pick Up The Phone" featuring Amanda Black. Zingah raps in Zulu in "Olova", a gangster track with a dark and menacing atmosphere. "Collab", on the other hand, featuring Emtee is the standout track and is bound to feature on many summer playlists this coming December.

Zingah has been quite experimental with this latest offering and fans are sure to enjoy it.

Stream Sessions At The Crib Apple Music:

Stream Sessions At The Crib on Spotify:

From Your Site Articles
zingah aka amanda black youngstacpt emtee south africa south african music
Interview

Interview: TOBi Is Making Unapologetic Soul Music

We talk to the Nigerian-Canadian artist about his latest project ELEMENTS, his creative process, mental health and more.

It's a big year for music, and in the midst of many good drops from the motherland and beyond, we caught up with Nigerian-Canadian singer/songwriter TOBi to discuss his recently released 10-track project ELEMENTS.

ELEMENTS is a fusion of old-school soul, contemporary rap sequences, clever lyrical symbols & metaphors. and melancholic vibes which reference TOBi's Nigerian heritage through afrobeats, the reality of his life and the state of the world today. The compilation features production from Nigerian producer Juls on "Dollas and Cents" and "Made Me Everything and Shine."

Below, we also discuss his creative process and passion for mental health with the announcement of an exciting collaboration. "I'm attracted and curious about so many things in life that I can't help but bring [them] into my world and craft," the multi-genre artist says.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Comedian Munya Chawawa Signs Major Deal with Atlantic Records

Zimbabwean-born, UK-based comedian Munya Chawawa, known for his hilarious online skits, has recently signed a lucrative deal with Atlantic Records.