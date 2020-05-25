africa day
Rufaro Samanga
May. 25, 2020 07:19AM EST
Thandiswa Mazwai to Host Virtual Concert in Celebration of Africa Day.

Thandiswa Mazwai to Host 'Play Your Part Africa' Virtual Concert

'King Tha' will commemorate Africa Day with a virtual concert set to take place on May 30th.

South African musician Thandiswa Mazwai or "King Tha" as she's affectionately known, is set to bring the Africa Month celebrations to an end with a virtual concert commemorating Africa Day this Saturday on May 30th. The "Play Your Part Africa" concert is a collaboration between Brand South Africa, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture as well as Constitution Hill which has hosted major cultural and historic events over the years.

The "Play Your Part Africa" virtual concert will be paying tribute to Africans united in the fight against the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and celebrate Africa's strength in a time of adversity.

Speaking about the upcoming event and some of her own personal anxieties during this unprecedented time, Mazwai says, "So many historic events have happened at the Con Hill, this is undoubtedly also one of them, as the world is changed by Corona, I feel honoured to be able to share positive vibrations throughout the mama land and the world." She goes on to add that, "Corona has had devastating effects of people's lives around the world. I am afraid to leave home and do something so social, but we still require the same bravery today as we did before Corona. History is made by the brave, so as I prepare for this with my band I'm going to wear my mask, keep safe distances, avoid communal surfaces and wash my hands with soap. What a crazy way of being."

Set to be live streamed from Constitution Hill in Johannesburg, all social distancing measures will be observed during the country's continued national lockdown. You can click here to access the streamed event at its scheduled time.

Recently, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that certain parts of the country would now enter level-3 lockdown restrictions while others may return to level-4 and even level-5 restrictions. South Africa's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 22 583 with 429 reported deaths. Thus far, the country has carried out over half-a-million tests and 12 million screenings.

Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images.

Angélique Kidjo on Africa Day: 'We demand not to be at the mercy of our circumstances anymore.'

We speak to the inimitable Angélique Kidjo who shares some of her refreshing thoughts on Africa Day.

Today is Africa Day and while primarily a commemoration of the formation of the African Union (AU) back in 1963, it has also become an opportunity to unapologetically celebrate Africa while providing a moment for reflection on how far we've come as a continent and as a people.

With this year's theme focused on "Silencing the Guns in the context of the COVID19", there has never been a more important time for deep reflection on our collective present and future as Africans.

And who better to share in that reflection than the legendary and inimitable Beninese musician Angélique Kidjo? A fierce African and artist who has paved the way for many of her contemporaries including Burna Boy, Davido, Thandiswa Mazwai, and several others, the four-time Grammy award winner emphasises the urgent need for unity among Africans. 'It's about time that people start realising that Africa is a continent. I've been saying this my entire career,' she says passionately.

OkayAfrica spoke briefly to Kidjo who shared some of her refreshing thoughts on this year's Africa Day.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

