May. 19, 2020 10:54AM EST
Burna Boy, AKA, Angelique Kidjo & More to Perform During 'Africa Day Benefit Concert At Home'

Idris Elba is set to host the virtual concert, which will stream on YouTube on Africa Day.

YouTube and ViacomCBS Networks have announced the upcoming Africa Day Benefit Concert At Home, which will be hosted by Idris Elba.

The show will take place on Africa Day (May 25) with performances from some of the continent's biggest acts, including Angelique Kidjo, Burna Boy, Sauti Sol, AKA, Yemi Alade, Sho Madjozi, M.anifest, Tiwa Savage, Stonebwoy and more.

The 2-hour concert will stream on MTV Base platforms with the intention of raising funds for COVID-19 relief efforts in Africa. All proceeds from the event will go towards health and nutritional needs of families most affected by the crisis, as South Africa's News 24 reports.

Check out the full lineup via this video from MTV Base Africa:

"Taking a moment to shine a light on African arts to benefit the African homeland and its people. A continent of this size should find a way to dig deep and stand up for one another at a time like this," said Elba about the upcoming event. "It's important for the future and history will not forget."

There have been over 2,800 deaths across the continent due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, with almost 89,000 cases confirmed. Over 34,000 have recovered, and many countries have extended the lockdown, while some are slowly moving to ease restrictions.

The benefit concert can be viewed on Monday, May 25 at 6 PM (CAT) via MTV Africa Base's YouTube channel. Tune in then to catch all the action.

