12 African Artists to Watch in 2025

A new year in African music holds a lot of promise. It’s a time for musicians and listeners to rethink their creation and consumption patterns, with a whole new year ahead, making even the most elaborate plans possible. With last year producing so much good music, it’s pretty clear that African music — and its popular Afrobeats and amapiano scenes — are in a good place.

This year offers a chance for new musicians to ascend to greater levels of acclaim, and this list is a recognition of the acts closest to it. From their releases until this point to how deliberately they’ve branded themselves and cornered a unique market, the artists on this list represent what OkayAfrica sees in breakout talents: musical ability, definitely, but also that extra saucethat separates a regular artist from a potential superstar.

That said, let’s get into this exciting roundup of African acts to watch out for in 2025.

Winny (Nigeria)

A Wizkid co-sign is a big deal for anyone, but Winny has earned her flowers. When the Nigerian singer debuted her self-titled project in 2023, her vulnerability and vocals made her stand out. Since then, Winny has continued worldbuilding, with her riveting music videos casting her in the hues of ragga-influenced beauty. That’s the dominant sensibility on Commercial Break, her sophomore EP, which came out late last year. A video of Wizkid vibing to “Suh Good” went viral some days before the end of 2024. With the right moves, there’s no reason why Winny shouldn’t have a more prominent profile by the end of the year.

Elsy Wameyo (Kenya)

A distinctive individuality has always characterized the music of Elsy Wameyo. The Kenyan-born artist often produces, writes, and performs her songs, demonstrating a committed artistry that has garnered attention for her projects since 2018. Following a batch of EPs showcasing her bold and colorful sound, Elsy released her debut album, Saint Sinner, late last year. The work explores her duality — she’s a longtime resident of Australia — in evocative, incisive raps. But surrounding the grit of her bars is the lush soundscape of African undertones. On the back of such a project, we can see Wameyo’s audience expanding this year.

Yamê (Cameroon)

Anyone paying attention will tell you about the rising influence of French-speaking artists. Yamê embodies what makes the scene so revelatory amidst their English-speaking counterparts. Since 2020, the French-Cameroonian artist has delivered a fresh and audacious brand of rap, delivering affecting pro-Black stories over thumping beats (see “Bécane”). Yame’s hitmaking prowess has also come into the light recently, with a popular COLORS show and the attendant buzz following him into the new year. 2025 might be the year he goes from Francophone revelation to global superstar. Revisit our video interview with Yamê for more.

Usimamane (South Africa)

Hip-hop is a tradition that’s never going away in South Africa. Regardless of how big amapiano, Afrobeats, and the other Afro genres get, there’s always been an impressive focus on the nation’s rappers, with new voices being uncovered yearly. The latest gem emerging from this tradition is Usimamane, whose breakout hit “Cheque” was one of the hottest South African songs last year. Boasting a smooth flow and swag that’s drawn comparison to Nasty C, the rapper’s profile ascended throughout last year, with him appearing on Apple Music’s Rap Life playlist and releasing the impactful Days Before Maud project in September. All these accolades in one year make one wonder what Usimamane would be up to in this one.

Abigail Chams (Tanzania)

Abigail Chams’ appeal comes from the sing-along ease of her songs, which coast through the flavors of her home country, Tanzania. Her education in musical instruments lends a distinctive touch to her sound, showcasing a compositional poise enhanced by her music videos. Watching Chams is to fall in love with her carefree energy and sensitive edge, a combination that gives her the undeniable gravitas of a star.

King Paluta (Ghana)

In recent years, breakout stars like Olivetheboy and Kweku Smoke have kept the flame of Ghanaian music burning. For a scene that's criminally underrated, embodying charisma is a good way of forcing people to pay attention, and that's what King Paluta has brought to his career sojourn. The first thing one notices about his sound is the energy, an immediate, in-your-face quality sustained by his ability to say the right things in the most unexpected ways. Give Time Some Time, his late 2024 album, is a sprawling showcase of his astute skills in music-making. Whether he's crafting a hiplife-inflected bop or an R&B number, there's an obvious investment on the part of King Paluta, never wavering in his aim to evoke emotions.

Soulja (Sudan)

Soulja, dubbed the Humble King of Sudanese Rap, steadily releases thoughtful, distinct tracks that have established him as a staple in OkayAfrica's song recommendations. He dropped his highly anticipated debut album, Deja Vu, last year. Blending trap, pop rock, lo-fi trap, and Sudanese influences mixed with Afro rhythms, the album takes listeners on a 14-track journey into his upbringing, challenges, and dreams as an artist. Selling out shows and collaborating with artists from all over North Africa, Soulja has an even bigger year ahead.

Serøtonin (Nigeria)

It's uncommon for an artist to make a list based on just one song. However, when that song is "May 10th," the uncommon becomes normal. Just about everyone who's heard the record affirms its generational quality. While Serøtonin's songwriting technique will draw comparisons to Omah Lay, the melodies are different, steeped deeper in the liquid influences that entered African music through highlife. One hears the guitar-licked tones of the sound, but "May 10th" is a contemporary Afropop song with the soul and language to go with it. Having drawn the attention of Muyiwa Awoniyi, who manages Tems, and the label backing of Chocolate City and EMPIRE, we can expect to hear a lot from Serøtonin this year.

Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)

As a refined scholar of hip-hop, a fashion connoisseur, and probably one of the only emcees in South Africa with flawless guest features, Maglera Doe Boy has ingrained himself within the fabric of South African hip-hop. His latest offering, The Maglera Tapes, offers glimpses into where he's headed. With a level-headed approach to craft and an impeccable pen game that underscores his distinctive flow, we think we'll hear more from the artist in the new year.

Amaeya (Nigeria)

Nigerian pop was sustained mainly by its female superstars last year. From Tems to Ayra Starr, it was a democratization emboldened by the generational projects put out by these A-listers. While they furthered their vision, a new voice crept up on the scene, first exciting on a Chike record ("One Day") and going on to share songs of her own. Amaeya's voice is like a light switch; illuminating and surprising, it suffuses the listener in the world she paints, often full of imagistic references and classic R&B sensibilities. Her debut EP, Like A Flower, represents the blooming energy of her sound, with a youthful zest that sets her apart as a purveyor of self-love.

FOLA (Nigeria)

One only needs to see FOLA in motion to know he has all the markings of a star. His aura comes from his embodiment of the romantic themes he often sings about. Coming across as a lady's man, it's evident that FOLA has invested significant time in crafting his looks and appeal, but even more interesting is his uncanny ability to weave lasting emotions onto simple records. His songs with Bella Shmurda—"Ginger Me" and "Who Does That?"—reveal an intimate songwriter, even though both songs are two years apart. FOLA's biggest record has been "Alone (Remix)" with BNXN, a technically-fitting song which, while revealing his penchant for rhythmic songwriting, also flexes the impressive near-baritone of his vocals.