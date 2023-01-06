The Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Featuring Kizz Daniel, TRESOR, Popcaan, Jeune Lio, Magasco, DolapoTheVibe and more.
Every Friday, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column, Songs You Need to Hear. Here's our round-up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks.
If you like these music lists, you can also check out our Best Songs of the Month columns following Nigerian, Ghanaian, East African and South African music. If you missed them, check out our music lists for the Best of 2022 here.
Kizz Daniel "RTID (Rich Till I Die)"
Nigeria's Kizz Daniel kickstarts the new year with pure positivity in his new single and music video for "Rich Till I Die (RTID)." The track, which is produced by Reward Beatz and Blaize Beatz, sends a message about hard work paying off and staying on the path towards your goals. The accompanying joyful music video for "RTID" was directed by TG Omori and displays the many fruits of Kizz Daniel's labor.
Popcaan x Drake "We Caa Done" (Produced by TRESOR and Batundi)
DRC-born, South Africa-based superstar TRESOR is also getting his year off to a big start as him and Batundi, a signee of TRESOR’s Jacquel Entertainment Group, have the production credit on Popcaan and Drake's brand new single "We Caa Done." The pair put together a head-nodding beat that ties afro-fusion elements with the Caribbean. TRESOR previously collaborated on 6 songs off Drake's Honestly, Nevermind album. Read our interview with TRESOR about adding an African touch to global pop.
DolapoTheVibe "Nowo"
Nigerian-American DolapotheViberecently came through with the dance floor-ready afro-fusion single, "Nowo." "Nowo is a Yoruba term that means "spend money' while 'Nowo Nowo" is a term used to address big spenders," DolapotheVibe explains. "The song was birthed as a result of hype. It's a song to get the spenders to keep spending money while also reminding those without enough they gotta work harder for their money to be loud enough to gain recognition. It's a feel good song that's easy on the ears." Get into the addictive tune above.
Jeune Lio & Magasco 'Love In Transition' EP
Love in Transition is a recent EP from Cameroonian stars Jeune Lio and Magasco. The 3-song release feels like a confession from a hopeless romantic frustrated with how love is compulsive and fragile, especially when intense devotion guides their expressions. Jeune Lio and Magasco display the purity of these thoughts against a well-composed instrumental mash-up.
