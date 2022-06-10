The 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Mr Eazi, Rimon, Nezsa, Avalanche Kaito and Basi Azul.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column. Here's our round-up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks.
If you like these music lists, you can also check out our Best Songs of the Month columns following Nigerian, Ghanaian, East African and South African music.
Mr Eazi 'Legalize'
Mr Eazi returns with "Legalize," the first taste we get off this upcoming debut album (he considers his earlier Life Is Eazi drops as mixtapes). The song is a celebration of love — the focus being Eazi's fiancee Temi Otedola — and follows the couple along the canals of Venice for a romantic music video. Check it out above.
RIMON '20/20'
Ethiopian-Eritrean singer RIMON comes through with a beautiful love letter to home. For this new Bleu Unit-directed short film and music video she returned to Ethiopia to go on a soul searching trip for answers. "I wanted to shine a light on Ethiopia, the people, and the country itself - not tainted by politics, but with the warmth that I remember and hold so deep," RIMON mentions.
Nezsa 'Trouble'
Alternative R&B singer Nesza drops a total bop in the form of "Trouble," a taunt towards a lover who does you wrong. Being recently picked as an Africa Rising Artist on Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio hosted by Loot Love, the Nigerian artist is one to keep your eye on.
Avalanche Kaito 'TOULELE'
Avalanche Kaito deliver a haywire blend of electronic noise-punk and West African griot-inspired vocals with "Toulele." Led by Burkina Faso-born Kaito Winse, the group is making an ear-catching mix of traditional and modern sounds which you can hear hear more of on their self-titled debut album out today on Glitterbeat Records.
Basi Azul 'Azul Interlude'
Toronto-based Basi Azul delivers a hazy head-nodder with his latest offering, "Azul Interlude." Get into the vibes above and look out for his upcoming project, Butterflies and Spikes.
- 6 Artists From the New School of Afrobeats - OkayAfrica ›
- Billboard & Afro Nation Are Launching a U.S. Afrobeats Chart ›
- Call Us by Our Name: Stop Using "Afrobeats" ›