Algeria Enforces Ban on 'Barbie' Film Over Content Concerns

Algeria has taken a decisive step to prohibit the screening of the movie "Barbie," a production that had been featured in select cinemas across the nation for several weeks, according to a report by the local news outlet 24H Algerie. The move, as disclosed on Monday, is based on official sources expressing apprehensions regarding themes promoting "homosexuality and other Western deviances." These sources contend that such thematic elements are incongruent with Algeria's deeply rooted religious and cultural convictions, leading to the imposition of the ban.

Starring prominent actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the iconic roles of Barbie and Ken, "Barbie" narrates the escapades of the titular character in the realm of reality. Since its premiere on July 21, the movie has achieved remarkable success, amassing over $1 billion in global box office earnings.

In Algeria, the Culture Ministry wields the authority to oversee and regulate the content exhibited in cinema venues, enabling the ministry to disallow the presentation of specific films, as exemplified in the case of Barbie.

An official source, quoted in the report, expressed that the film "promotes homosexuality and other Western deviances," while also asserting that it is not in alignment with Algeria's religious and cultural convictions.

According to the initial report by local platform 24H Algerie, the Ministry of Culture and Arts in the North African nation has directed theaters showcasing the film to promptly withdraw it from their schedules. The rationale cited for the ban, as delineated by 24H Algerie, is the film's purported erosion of moral standards.

Lebanon and Kuwait have recently joined in banning the fantastical comedy, headlined by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. In a statement last week, Lebanon's Minister of Culture, Mohammad Mortada, voiced concerns that the Warner Bros. production "promotes homosexuality and sexual transformation," thereby conflicting with values of faith and morality. Mortada solicited the country's censorship committee to undertake a comprehensive review of the movie and offer recommendations. By August 9, Kuwait had already enforced the ban on the film.