What to Watch in West Africa This April

This April, OkayAfrica's list of What to Watch In West Africa is filled with tales of love, hope, and unexpected bravery. The series, films, and documentaries on this list represent the vibrant talents from West Africa. While big-budget productions were relatively fewer in the first quarter of this year, April opens the doors to a range of must-watch productions across different genres.

Check out the What to Watch guide for this month below:

'Nanas' (Senegal) In Nanas, Senegalese filmmakerKhalifa Ba (Maîtresse d'un homme marlé, Golden) follows the lives of three women who bond over the trials and joys that define their lives. Realistic, biting, and unrelentingly funny, Nanas is a moving and sensitive portrait that raises various questions, much of it around friendship, community, and individuality. It also brings up pertinent matters of what it means to be in pursuit of love in an era where self-preservation is fiercely encouraged. The film stars Adéline Andrade, Abdou Basse Dia, TouTou Diarra, Halimatou Gadji, and others. Where to watch: Cinema

‘Le Retour Du Gendarme De Abobo’ (Côte d’Ivoire) In this hilarious yet thrilling story, a newly decorated officer, Gendarme Gokou, rewarded for disrupting a terrorist attack, is faced with the herculean task of leading a team of Ivorian Gendarmes against other African teams. LE RETOUR DU GENDARME DE ABOBO is a story about courage, a sense of worth, and the cost of maintaining one's idea of bravery. The film stars the legendary Michel Gohou (Ma Famille, Welcome to Gondwana, Laurent, and Safi), Ray Reboul (Souers Ennemies, Citation, Perfidie), Ambassaduer Agalawal, and many others.

Where to watch: Cinema



'Last Stop' (Ghana) Although the premise is simple, the drama and tension in Last Stop are anything but simple. The story revolves around a bus conductor in Ghana who sells a passenger's missing phone, entangling himself and his bus driver in a web of problems and unknown conspiracies. Last Stop is a frank examination of what happens when small, poorly considered decisions tip the scale of our lives. The film stars Lydia Forson (Keteke, The Perfect Picture, Borga), Abraham Mcpratt Dadzie (Pawn, Gun Point), Adjetey Anang (Things We Do For Love, Azali, YOLO, Devil In The Detail), and others.

Where to watch: Silverbird Cinema Accra



'A Letter To God' (Ghana) In Emmanuel Apea Jr.'s A Letter To God, the lives of two men are miraculously connected through faith. When Daniel returns from England and learns of his father's infidelity, which strains his family's bond and shakes his faith, he decides to write a letter to God. In this letter, he expresses his feelings and asks for restoration. His letter, which includes a blank check, finds its way to Phillip, who uses the financial breakthrough to care for his sick father. This incident brings both men together, causing them to reflect and learn invaluable lessons about forgiveness, redemption, and faith.

Where to watch: Silverbird Cinema Accra



'A Lagos Love Story' (Nigeria) A Lagos Love Story follows Promise, an event planner hired to plan a festival who ends up falling for the egotistic Afrobeats star at the heart of the event. The story written by Ozzy Etomi and co-written and directed by Naz Onuzo (Up North, The Wedding Party 2, Moms at War) employs the classic tropes of romance comedies to make an unforgettable story grounded in the vibrancy of contemporary Nigeria. The film's stellar cast includes Jemima Osunde (Water and Garri, The Delivery Boy, All Of Us), Mike Afolarin (Far From Home, House of Ga'a, The Wait), Linda Ejiofor (Tinsel, Chief Daddy, The Meeting, 4th Republic), and others.

Where to watch: Netflix, April 11.



'Baby Farm' (Nigeria) In Nigeria, baby factories are a fairly common practice. In certain parts of the country, small facilities have established themselves as baby trafficking points, luring young pregnant girls into a ring of forced pregnancies and birthing babies. This social issue is the heart of the latest Netflix Original Baby Farm. Frank, honest, and urgent, Baby Farm follows a young girl who is trapped in this vicious world and comes out seeking justice. The film stars Onyinye Odokoro (Princess On A Hill, Everything In Between, Miss Bamidele's Girls), Genoveva Umeh (Breath Of Life, Far From Home, Soft Love, Blood Sisters), Maggie Osuome (A Sunday Affair, The Smart Money Woman) and others.

Where to watch: Netflix

