The 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Crayon, Nakhane x Nile Rodgers x Moonchild Sanelly, Mayorkun, Fireboy DML, Timaya and more.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column. Here's our round-up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks.
If you like these music lists, you can also check out our Best Songs of the Month columns following Nigerian, Ghanaian, East African and South African music.
Crayon 'Ijo (Laba Laba)'
Mavin Records star Crayon recently shared the uplifting, Sarz-producedsingle "Ijo (Laba Laba). He now drops the captivating new visuals for the track, directed by TG Omori. “’Ijo [Laba Laba]’ is a song intended to drive you to dance - regardless of your current predicament," Crayon explains. "As colourful and bubbly as a butterfly, this is a song that lifts your spirit and soul. You should also appreciate the multicultural vibe by singing in multiple languages. This is music that soundtracks a carnival”
Nakhane 'Tell Me Your Politik' feat. Moonchild Sanelly & Nile Rodgers
South Africa's Nakhane gets noteworthy help from Nile Rodgers and fellow countrywoman Moonchild Sanelly for "Tell Me Your Politik," a song that pairs the erotic with the political over gqom and kwaito-inspired drum work. “There had been some people I had thought very attractive, but when I got to know them, they revealed themselves to be a little too problematic for me to be intimate with, without feeling dirty," Nakhane explains. "In this pursuit of being emotionally open I realized that I would be letting in energies that I found repellant. I found that was my boundary.”
Mayorkun 'Certified Loner (No Competition)'
Mayorkun's amapiano-inspired "Certified Loner (No Competition" has been on steady repeat since it dropped earlier this month. The highly-addictive afropop tune now gets a stylish video treatment which follows the Nigerian star to mansions, cars, the waterside and more.
Fireboy DML & Asake 'Bandana'
YBNL star Fireboy DML connects with the rising Asake for "Bandana," an inspirational and thankful tune in which Fireboy counts his blessings while telling his story. The second offering off his upcoming album, Playboy, "Bandana" is built on a guitar riff and afrobeats-inspired percussion.
Timaya 'Get My Money Right'
Nigerian star Timaya returns with his eye on the bag in his latest single "Get My Money Right." A press release from his camp revealed that Timaya was inspired by the likes of Jay z and Kanye West to reveal his goal of becoming the first billionaire in African entertainment. Through that goal he also wants to inspired African youth to believe in themselves and think that they too can "create global brands, become billionaires, and more importantly, that they can make money legitimately, despite society’s misconceptions of them."
- Call Us by Our Name: Stop Using "Afrobeats" - OkayAfrica ›
- How Afrobeats' Global Rise is Changing Carnival's Rigid Genre ... ›
- Billboard & Afro Nation Launching New U.S. Afrobeats Chart ... ›