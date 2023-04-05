Asake Releases New Single '2:30' With Bodacious Visuals
The Nigerian Afrobeats star's latest track speaks to embracing one's true self -- and the female form.
Nigerian singer Asakeis preparing his fans for the summer. The singer has just released the music video for his latest single "2:30." The Magicsticks and BlaiseBeatz-produced song offers familiarity as the Afrobeats singer continues to carve out a lane for his distinctive sound. This time around, Asake shares a track encouraging listeners to honor their authenticity.
The accompanying music video, shot in Los Angeles by U.S based director Edgar Esteves, shows Mr. Money embracing the LA lifestyle, with a plethora of beautiful women on view at all times. The summertime-fine single and visuals are our first taste of Asake's highly anticipated forthcoming album, said to be coming out later this year. "2:30" is an assurance that the singer's unbelievable success over the last few years has not taken anything away from the music that made us fall in love with him.
The most recent step on his ladder to the top was Asake's late-night TV debut on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, last month. The artist gifted U.S viewers with a medley of his hits, including "Organise" and "Yoga." Asake also got to bathe in the success of fellow Nigerian performer Davido's newest album, Timeless as he appeared on the track "No Competition."
"2:30" came from the singer's recent time as a part of an African Writing Camp in the San Francisco studio of Mr. Eazi's EMPIRE. Also in attendance were hitmakers Olamide and Fireboy DML.