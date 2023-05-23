Asake and Olamide Team up for "Amapiano"
Asake’s reign is not letting up soon. The singer has teamed up with Olamide for a banger.
Ahead of his sophomore album release, Asake has ignited the music scene yet again with the release of “Amapiano” featuring his mentor and YBNL label boss Olamide.
The duo's seamless synergy adds an unparalleled touch of brilliance to the composition. With this mesmerizing single, Asake grants his audience a tantalizing glimpse into the sonic splendor that awaits them in his forthcoming body of work, aptly titled Work of Art, which Asake earlier revealed to fans.
"Amapiano," is an ode to the popular South African genre that has swiftly taken over the African music landscape and Asake brilliantly reimagined it through striking musical flair. The composition effortlessly immerses its listeners in a harmonious tapestry of lively rhythms, resplendent melodies, and unforgettable refrains, culminating in an enjoyable sonic voyage. “Amapiano” is an easy listen that evokes feelings of happiness and overall summer vibes.
“Amapiano” is the latest musical masterpiece crafted by talented collaborator Magicsticks, and marks Asake's third noteworthy release of the year. This infectious track follows the success of his previous single, “2:30.”
Incorporating the infectious rhythms of amapiano while infusing it with his own signature style, Asake effortlessly blends genres to create an unparalleled musical experience for his fans. That, coupled with Olamide’s patronage, makes the song one to remember. If this is any indication of what the self-acclaimed “Mr. Money” has to offer in his album, we are all ears.
Listen to the new track below.
Asake & Olamide - Amapiano (Official Audio)
