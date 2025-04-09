The New ‘Assassin's Creed’ Video Game Has a Distinctly East African Soundtrack

Assassin's Creed has established an iconic reputation in the gaming industry. Since debuting in 2007, the game has become known for its elaborate world-building, incorporating characters and storylines from historical fiction while packing the gameplay with intricate action. Now, its latest edition, Assassin's Creed Shadows from Ubisoft, brings this approach to 16th Century Japan with a unique cultural fusion.

Set towards the end of the Sengoku period, the game continues the millennia-old ideological confrontation between the Assassin Brotherhood, who stand for freedom and peace, and the Templar Order, who seek to control the world. What sets this installment apart are its two main characters: Yasuke, an African samurai who, according to historical accounts, lived around the 1500s, and Fujibayashi Naoe, a shinobi warrior. To properly depict Yasuke's story, the creators engineered a completely different arc and playing style for Fujibayashi. This distinction extends to the game's sound design, a crucial element for any action-adventure experience. Yasuke required a decidedly unique African tone in his segments, which is where Tiggs Da Author entered the project.

Tiggs, a seasoned musician, has often blended the music of his native Tanzania with the international scene of the United Kingdom, where he is now based. Working with the acclaimed production team Thunderdrum, he created a soundtrack titled Ukombozi that authentically represents Yasuke's character. The production team utilized a host of traditional Japanese flutes, East African rhythms, psych rock, and other sounds to move seamlessly between Fujibayashi and Yasuke's storylines.



Drawing inspiration from the colorful East African landscape, Tiggs primarily sang the songs in Swahili, a language he's maintained despite leaving Tanzania with his family when he was only eight. Ukombozi transmits an immediate vibrance stemming from its multicultural perspective, creating a seamless exchange between Tiggs Da Author's vocals and Thunderdrum's production.

The opener, "Nguvu Ni Umoja," showcases this blend as its melancholic strings build into an explosive call-and-response section led by Tiggs, highlighting his distinct energy. Tiggs is the sole vocalist throughout the project's eight songs, except for one track featuring the Canadian Japanese band TEKE: TEKE.



Tiggs Da Author's work on the Assassin's Creed soundtrack is inspired by his East African origin Photo by Nathan Sam Long