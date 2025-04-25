Ayra Starr Drops Sultry New Single “Gimme Dat” Featuring Wizkid

Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr continues a blockbuster year by releasing her steamy new single “Gimme Dat,” featuring Nigerian superstar Wizkid.

This moment marks a long-awaited reunion between the two, following their fan-favorite 2022 collaboration “2 Sugar,” and sets the tone for what promises to be a landmark year for the GRAMMY-nominated star.

“Gimme Dat” samples Mary J. Blige and Wyclef Jean’s 2000 classic “911,” adding an Afrobeats twist to it and delivering a banger for the ages courtesy of VibeO and Mikabeatz on production. Thick bass lines, tropical percussion, and island-flavored melodies only serve to underscore Ayra Starr and Wizkid’s undeniable chemistry. They shine again in a vibrant call-and-response that builds toward a euphoric, chant-ready hook. With its simmering verses and stadium-size chorus, the song is poised to be a mainstay on global playlists and summer dance floors.

“Gimme Dat” arrives hot on the heels of the music video for Ayra Starr’s “All The Love,” which racked up over a million views within a week of its release earlier this month. It’s all part of a major run for the Beninese-Nigerian star, who continues to carve out her space as one of the most influential voices in global pop.

Ayra Starr’s impact continues to expand beyond music, with her recently making headlines with the announcement of her acting debut in the highly anticipated film Children of Blood and Bone, a cinematic adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling novel. And on June 20th, she’ll headline Summer Jam 2025 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, sharing the stage with the likes of A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Gunna, GloRilla, Asake, and Muni Long.

With more music, performances, and film appearances on the horizon, Ayra Starr isn’t just having a moment, she is part of a wave of artists shaping the future of pop music.