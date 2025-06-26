Best West African Songs of 2025 So Far — Mid-Year Roundup

Across West Africa, more artists are relying on social media apps like Instagram and TikTok to push their songs. However, an inversion is currently taking place.

In many ways, West African music artists are no longer creating music to cater to the sounds that algorithms favor, as they were likely to do in the years when these apps first gained popularity. Instead, artists from Côte d'Ivoire to Ghana and Nigeria are creating sounds that capture the true interests of the many young people native to these apps, thus dictating the flow of the algorithm itself. They are also intentionally promoting their songs long after they've been teased and released. It's a fantastic and rewarding strategy that allows artists to build much-needed longevity.

The first half of 2025 birthed many such songs. There isMoliy, whose infectious "Shake It To The Max (FLY)" was popularized by a dance trend. A collaboration with Shenseea and Skillibeng followed, bridging the African-Caribbean cultural gaps that many young listeners have been asking for. So far, the song has spawned over four different remixes.

Then there'sNiniola's "Ginger Me (Alum)," which utilizes the younger generation's love for storytelling, reminiscent of TikTok storytimes, to explore the complexities of modern romance. Alongside this, more West African artists are honing their narrative skills, finding ways to capture romantic tiffs or existential dread with astounding brilliance.

If there's a way to summarize the musical trend of 2025 so far, it's that West African artists are refusing to be defined by the dictates of the algorithm. Instead, a new and powerful understanding now holds true: whoever owns the tune controls the dance.

Read ahead for the best West African music of the year so far.

Moliy "Shake It To The Max (FLY)" feat. Silent Addy, Skillibeng, Shenseea (Ghana) Long before her breakthrough single was released, Ghanaian singer Moliy has spent the past year shaking it to the max. She created a dance trend for "Shake It To The Max (Fly)," pushing it for months before the song was even released. In a show of tenacity and excellent thinking, she teamed up with dancehall stars Skillibeng and Shenseea for the remix. This remix has since blown up even further than the original single, earning Moliy a coveted spot on the Billboard Top 100 charts, landing her a performance at the 2025 BET Awards, amassing over 80 million views on YouTube, and currently making her the most listened to artist from Ghana. Moliy's rise to fame is a lesson in letting good art marinate and sink into the subconscious, even when it looks like the hype is fading. For more, read our feature interview How Ghanaian Artist Moliy Played the Long Game.

Niniola "Ginger Me (Alum)" (Nigeria) Niniola's "Ginger Me (Alum)" gained instant virality on the Nigerian side of TikTok due to its sassy, sex-positive edge. It's a song that combines Niniola's best qualities as an artist: funny, memorable lyrics and an intelligent marriage of Afropop and house. In this song, Niniola moves between drama and living in the moment. It's sharp and dense with innuendos and is already a timeless banger.

Denden “Padtal” (Côte d'Ivoire) At just 19 years old, Ivorian pop star Denden has managed to develop and establish a sound that's all hers. It's vibrant, full of energy, and packed with the markings of a fast-rising star power. Her most recent confirmation of that star power can be found in her single "Padtal." A classic French urban pop track with a strong Ivorian perspective, "Padtal" is already hard to escape on socials. With more than 300,000 videos made under the sound on TikTok, "Padtal" is a club-ready banger, ready-made for movement — a clear nod to Denden's background as a dancer.

Joyce Olong “WWYD” (Nigeria) Joyce Olong has had an incredible run so far with the release of her EP Soseo, which includes the groovy track "WWYD." Olong brings a shimmering, summertime energy to this track that bares it all yet keeps things interesting. "WWYD" sets Olong up as an important and incredibly inventive voice to listen to. Her voice is transformative, creating dreamlike worlds that encourage whoever steps into them to get lost and find themselves anew.

Louzio “Mannequin” (Côte d’Ivoire) The best part of Louzio's "Mannequin" is in its hook. Right after the first verse, several voices enter, shouting a refrain that's full of energy and feels like a strong call to order. This energetic hook gives "Mannequin" a distinct and memorable quality. It's no surprise that it took off on social media, spawning dance challenges on the Ivorian side of TikTok and soundtracking the diverse music landscape in Côte d'Ivoire.

Lady Donli - "Keep On Loving Me" (Biko Biko) (Nigeria) No one can stopLady Donli. The Nigerian indie artist and one of the pioneers of Nigeria's alté scene understands that being an artist means being capable of constantly surprising oneself. It's a knack she's pulled off in many of her records and one that is finely applied in her single "Keep On Loving Me" (Biko Biko)." Borrowing from the heavy kicks and sharp guitar strums of Zamrock, Donli creates an emotionally sensitive track that also allows her to showcase an incredible level of artistic range and emotional astuteness.

Mẽl "Thamanga" feat. Stella Sena & KIM of Diamonds (Ghana) It's not immediately clear where "Thamanga" is headed when it starts to play. That's what makes it such an exciting song and a worthy addition to the best songs out of West Africa this first half of the year. Produced by the brilliantly talented Mẽl and featuring the syrupy vocals of Ghanaian vocalist Stella Sena and Malawian R&B artist KIM of Diamonds, "Thamanga" is an excellent cultural product from Ghana's vibrant alternative music scene.

Jubed "Ruwa" (Ghana) Kumasi-born artist Jubed has had a stronghold on Ghanaian social media since the release of "Ruwa." But away from the dance challenges and lifestyle videos the sound has inspired on social media, "Ruwa" is a well-written and intelligently produced track. Interspersing talk-sing interludes and a groovy beat, Jubed, who has only two songs out so far, is working to build a musical legacy that outlives but isn't afraid to incorporate internet dance trends.

Kojo Blak "Next Door" ft Sarkodie (Ghana) In "Next Door," Ghanaian Afropop singer Kojo Blak teams up with Ghana's rap kingSarkodie. The song, one of the most undeniable breakout hits from Ghana this year, is a slightly cheeky and mostly playful reflection on contemporary relationships. Blak's voice glides through the beat with a majestic ease, creating an effortless banger. With Sarkodie's witty rap flow, it is no wonder that "Next Door" has been ruling the airwaves since its release in February. If Kojo Blak's star power was ever in doubt, it is safe to say that "Next Door" sufficiently obliterates those reservations.

Falana "Nostalgia" (Nigeria) With Falana, it's in her lyrics. The smartly worded turn of phrase, the articulation of feelings often resistant to description. It's also in her voice. Curling up with a striking tenderness and brimming with soul. In "Nostalgia," Falana breaks down the death of a once-beautiful relationship. She does so with sentiment, yes, but also with the sad, observational tone of someone who sees an ending coming long before it happens. "Nostalgia" is both simple and deeply affecting. Falana's ability to capture small, imperceptible details of desire is what made her a singular voice in the Nigerian music industry, and it is what has kept her a brilliant storyteller.

Maabo - “Nakh Ngama” (Senegal) Maabo's "Nakh Ngama" is a beautiful, tender song from an exciting artist who's filled with so much to say. The song has a slow groove but a vibrant, luminous core, making it one of the standout releases to emerge from Senegal this year.

Amaarae “S.M.O” (Ghana) It's not clear how, butAmaarae knows how to outdo herself. The Ghanaian singer released "S.M.O," an unabashedly sexy track, ahead of her forthcoming album Black Star. In "S.M.O," Amaarae lays down the terms on the table. She calls the shots, bragging, beguiling, and removed, yet also entreating, albeit craftily. If "S.M.O" is anything to go by, Amaarae is about to have another gold standard project on her hands.

Obongjayar "Talk Olympics" feat. Little Simz (Nigeria/UK) Beneath the crafty writing inObongjayar's "Talk Olympics" is rage. The kind that has been overlooked for far too long. In "Talk Olympics," there's intentional cacophony; you can hear it in the riotous beat and the fast-paced delivery of the lyrics. It's all deliberate and immediately puts the listener in Obongjayar's enraged state of mind. This song asks: In a world where everyone can share an opinion and is free, often with no consequences, to be mean and hurtful with words, what does it mean when we all, even for a second, just shut up?

Sewa "Lagos Lovin'" (Nigeria) To listen to Sewa's "Lagos Lovin'" is to be transported to Lagos before the 2020s. One filled with small, unpretentious bars, weekdays spent dancing on the beach, and nights spent sitting on the balcony with friends while watching the sunset. Here, everything is slower, more tender, and undisturbed by monumental changes. Although Sewa primarily interrogates a cunning love interest in "Lagos Lovin'," her unique storytelling and the folksy sensibility of her voice create vivid images in the mind, evoking bittersweet memories of former loves, whether a romantic interest or a city with indescribable charm.

Roseline Layo “On Sera Là” feat. Angélique Kidjo (Cote d’Ivoire/Benin) This anticipated collaboration between Roseline Layo and Beninoise legend Angélique Kidjolives up to expectations. “On Sera Là” tackles life experiences, sharp observations of human behaviors, and the unpredictability of our collective experience, packaging it all inside an instant earworm of a song.

Tiwa Savage "You4Me" (Nigeria) On “You4Me” the queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage, does justice to a classic with her sample of Tamia’s “So Into You.” The track has a slow groove, thanks to its subtle Afropop infusion. It also draws clear connections between the influences Savage is drawing from for her upcoming project and the sounds she is looking to create. As is familiar with Savage's work, the writing is tightly constructed, and well-placed riffs anchor the vocals. For more insight on the queen of Afrobeats, watch our recent episode of Afrobeats Intelligence with Tiwa Savage.





