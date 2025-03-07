Ayra Starr and Richard Mofe-Damijo Lead Nigerian Cast of ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ Film Adaptation

The Gina Prince-Bythewood-directed film stars Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Viola Davis and more superstars, and is now scheduled for a tentative early 2027 release.

Ayra Starr attends the MOBO Awards 2025 at the Utilita Arena on February 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Photo by Euan Cherry/Getty Images.

Update: This post has been updated with the latest information as of Friday, March 7 at 10:30pm GMT+1

More members of the acting cast in the highly anticipated film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’sChildren of Blood and Bone have been announced. Afrobeats superstar Ayra Starr and Nigerian film icon Richard Mofe-Damijo headline the additions. Starr made her film debut in Jade Osiberu’s Christmas in Lagos, while Mofe-Damijo is one of Nigeria’s long-running film superstars, leading blockbusters like Editi Effiong’s global Netflix hit, The Black Book.

The added cast also includes Pamilerin Ayodeji and Shamz Garuba, both selected from last year’s public call. Also joining the cast is the London-raised American Nigerian basketball player Temi Fagbenle.


A star-studded cast will take on the lead roles in Children of Blood and Bone. South African actor Thuso Mbedu will star as protagonist Zélie, a powerful young woman who goes on a quest to recapture a magical power taken from her people by an oppressive queen.

“To know that I have the opportunity to work with some of the most amazing people as we tell this great story is truly humbling. I’m so excited. I’m so grateful,” Mbedushared in the Instagram post announcing her role as Zélie.


The ensemble cast is a roll call of popular black actors, most of whom have strong connections to their African identity and the continent. The role of Tzain, Zélie’s older brother, will be played by Tosin Cole, ofSupacell fame. Amandla Stenberg and Damson Idris will act as Princess Amari and Prince Inan respectively, while Chiwetel Ejiofor stars as King Saran.

The rest of the cast includesEGOT royalty Viola Davis, Golden Globe awardee Idris Elba, Wicked superstar Cynthia Erivo, BAFTA winner Lashana Lynch, and Academy Award winner Regina King, who will star as Queen Nehanda.

Children of Blood and Bone, scheduled for a tentative early 2027 release, will be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, whosaid she’s “honored and excited” to bring the best-selling fantasy novel to life. “Our incredible ensemble reflects the whole of the diaspora. This is where our magic lies.”

