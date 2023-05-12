Bella Shmurda & Tiwa Savage Want You to Have a "Non Stop Vibe" This Weekend
Nigerian singers Bella Shmurda and Tiwa Savage collaborated for their new single, the gbedu-inspired "Non Stop Vibe."
Bella Shmurda and Tiwa Savage have released "Non Stop Vibe," and it is the collaboration that we didn’t know we needed. The duo joined forces for the heavily-rhythmic track and the two Nigerian artists did not hesitate to bring oomph and personality to the song. With this, the duo is ushering in the summer season with a bang.
Complete with indigenous intonations, chants, and reminiscent phrases from vintage Nigerian street songs, “Non Stop Vibe’ has the potential to be a party banger for the rest of the year. Bella's signature street pop style meshes well with Tiwa's superior vocal energy. In this track, Tiwa shows off her ability to be versatile, and infuses Yoruba intonations with street lingo as a part of her verse. Not only does the infectious tune capture the spirit of Nigerian street music, it also celebrates the unrivaled energy that Bella and Tiwa bring to songs that they feature on.
The upbeat song marks Bella’s third release this year, proving he is a force to be reckoned with.
Bella Shmurda — whose real name is Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed — first gained widespread recognition and popularity with his breakout hit single "Vision 2020" in 2019. Born in Lagos, Nigeria, he became prominent because of his unique blend of Afrobeats, hip-hop, and street-inspired music.
While discussing the collaboration, Bella Shmurda said that he was excited to have Tiwa on the song: "I'm thrilled to have Tiwa Savage on this track with me. She's an icon in the industry, and her energy and talent are unmatched. Together, we've created a song that I believe will rule the summer."
Known for her distinct vocals, Tiwatope Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, has crafted a career for herself because of her stage presence, lyricism, and versatility. She rose to prominence with her debut single "Kele Kele Love" in 2010, which was followed by numerous hit songs including "All Over," "Ma Lo," and "49-99."
Listen to the song and watch the visualizer here:
Bella Shmurda & Tiwa Savage - NSV (Visualizer)www.youtube.com
