Here are the 2021 Global Music Awards Africa Winners
Burna Boy, Stonebwoy, Bella Shmurda, and more African artists have secured wins at the first ever Global Music Awards Africa.
Burna Boy, Stonebwoy, Bella Shmurda, and more musical artists from across Africa have bagged wins at the first ever Global Music Awards Africa (GMAAs). This follows after the GMAAs reportedly took place this past weekend in Accra, Ghana. The GMAAs debut took place virtually due to COVID-19 regulations and was broadcasted live with live performances from Sherifa Gunu, S3fa, Epixode, Star Zee and the Levites Band.
Read: Did South Africa's Anatii Win a Grammy For 'Brown Skin Girl'?
According to Music in Africa, Burna Boy who recently won a Grammy award for his album Twice as Tall received a GMMA for "Global Artist of the Year". Bella Shmurda was the popular winner of the night collecting two awards for his viral hit single "CashApp". He walked away with "Global Collaboration of the Year" and "Global Most Popular Song of the Year". Nigerian singer Teni won "Global Act of the Year". The win comes just after she dropped her album WONDALAND.
Ghana is known for its dancehall artists and the category was heavily contested. Stonebwoy snatched the "Global Reggae- Dancehall Song of the Year" for his song "Journery" while "Dancehall Artist of the Year" went to Shatta Wale. Ghana's 25-year-old afro-pop artist, Awoskey, bagged the most coveted trophy, the "Global Afrobeats Song of the Year" for his single "Mama Prayer" which dropped late last year.
The awards celebrate Africa's best musicians while showcasing artists from the West African region. This year 20 artists from across Africa were nominated including Davido, Wizkid, Diamond Platnumz and Master KG.
Here is the full list of the 2021 GMAAs winners along with the nominees.
Global Hip Hop Song of the Year
"La Hustle" – Medikal ft. Joey B and Cris Waddle (Ghana)
"Madina" – Teflon Flexx (Ghana)
"Love from 233" – Kwesi Arthur (Ghana)
"Big Money" – Star Zee (Sierra Leone)
"Camuflaje" – D-Soulja (Equatorial Guinea)
Global Reggae/ Dancehall Song of the Year
"Big Money" – Star Zee (Sierra Leone)
"Journey" – Stonebwoy (Ghana)
"Dolla Bill' – Heph B (Nigeria)
"Shaming Enemies" – Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe)
"Choppings" – Shatta Wale (Ghana)
Global Reggae/ Dancehall Artist of the Year
Shatta Wale (Ghana)
Star Zee (Sierra Leone)
Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Stonebwoy (Ghana)
Heph B (Nigeria)
Global Afrobeats Song of the Year
"Vibe" – Flo-Eazy (Ghana)
"Best Friend" – Kelvyn Boy (Ghana)
"Agbemator" – De Gate Zion (Ghana)
"All Access" – Terror- D ft. Emmerson (Sierra Leone)
"Mama Prayer" – Awoskey (Nigeria)
Global Afrobeats Artist of the Year
Flo-Eazy (Ghana)
Kelvyn Boy (Ghana)
Terror-D (Sierra Leone)
Awoskey (Nigeria)
Global Best Video of the Year
''Here For You'' – Vanilla Karr (Equatorial Guinea)
''Waa' Santrinos'' – Raphael ft. Zeynab (Togo)
''Tevunya'' – Sheeba Karungi (Uganda)
''Big Money'' – Star Zee (Sierra Leone)
''Without You'' – Awoskey (Nigeria)
''Whatsapp'' – Nick Mba (Equatorial Guinea)
''On God'' – D'Tee (Nigeria)
''Camuflaje'' – D- Soulja (Equatorial Guinea)
''Goddess'' – Tiisha (Goddess)
''Wildin'' – Mmzy (Nigeria)
''Favour'' – Nanky ft. Sarkodie (Ghana)
''Litty Lit'' – Cuppy ft. Teni (Nigeria)
Songwriter of the Year
Mr Leo (Cameroon)
Leczy (Nigeria)
Master KG (South Africa)
DobleJota NM (Senegal)
Nedy (Tanzania)
Betty G (Ethiopia)
Buju (Nigeria)
Jerry Jeyco (Tanzania)
Producer of the Year
Mr Jassiq (South Africa)
KillBeatz (Ghana)
Scarfboy (Nigeria)
MOG Beatz (Ghana)
Dave Da Music Box (Ghana)
Ivan Beatz (Ghana)
Spon Key (Ghana)
Vinny Kay (Ghana)
Record of the Year
''All Access'' – Terror- D ft. Emmerson (Sierra Leone)
''Idol'' – Leczy (Nigeria)
''Duduke'' – Simi (Nigeria)
''Ya Disponible'' – Obote Oberadaboo (Equatorial Guinea)
''Jerusalema'' – Master KG (South Africa)
''Amen'' – Neny (Tanzania)
''Amégan'' – Afia Mala (Togo)
Hiplife/ Hip Hop Artist of the Year
Leczy (Nigeria)
Nick Mba (Equatorial Guinea)
Minks (Cameroon)
King Gizee (Nigeria)
Nanky (Ghana)
Global Male Vocalist of the Year
Phantom Steeze (South Africa)
Leczy (Nigeria)
Bella Shmurda (Nigeria)
Fistong (Equatorial Guinea)
KiDi (Ghana)
Paul Fortune (Kenya)
Reynolds The Gentleman (Ghana)
Chike (Nigeria)
Famaso (Equatorial Guinea)
Global Female Vocalist of the Year
Vanilla Karr (Equatorial Guinea)
Sheebah Richer (Uganda)
Simi (Nigeria)
Efya (Ghana)
Teni (Nigeria)
Nana Ama (Ghana)
Cuppy (Nigeria)
Betty G (Ethiopia)
Midje La Mia (Equatorial Guinea)
Global Female Act of the Year
Teni (Nigeria)
Cuppy (Nigeria)
Betty G (Ethiopia)
Afia Mala (Togo)
Midje La Mia (Equatorial Guinea)
Global Male Act of the Year
Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)
Bella Shmurda (Nigeria)
Mr Leo (Cameroon)
Kuami Eugene (Ghana)
Leczy (Nigeria)
Global Best Group of the Year
DopeNation (Ghana)
Sauti Sol (Kenya)
Ethic Entertainment (Kenya)
Masar Egbari (Egypt)
Global Rapper of the Year
Yaa Pono (Ghana)
Terror-D (Sierra Leone)
Strongman (Ghana)
Medikal (Ghana)
Flowking Stone (Ghana)
Global Collaboration of the Year
''Chameleone'' – Slick Stuart ft. DJ Roga (Uganda)
''Dwe'' – Mr Drew, Krymi, Sarkodie (Ghana)
''Monica'' – Santrinos Raphael ft. Stonebwoy (Togo/Ghana)
''Cash App'' – Bella Shmurda, Zlatan and Lincoln (Nigeria)
''Tugende Mu Church'' – Lexvivone ft. Daddy Andre (Uganda)
''Ulazi'' – Mr Jazziq ft. 9umba (South Africa)
Global Most Popular Song of the Year
''Putuu'' – Stonebwoy (Ghana)
''Jerusalema'' – Master KG (Southafrica)
''Open Gate'' – Kuami Eugene (Ghana)
''Cash App'' – Bella Shmurda, Zlatan and Lincoln (Nigeria)
''Say Cheese'' – KiDi (Ghana)
Album of the Year
Thug Diaries – Yaa Pono (Ghana)
Son of Africa – Kuami Eugene (Ghana)
Twice As Tall – Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Boo of the Booless – Chike (Nigeria)
Unity – Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe)
Global Artist of the Year
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Kuami Eugene (Ghana)
Shatta Wale (Ghana)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Davido (Nigeria)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Sarkodie (Ghana)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Master KG (South Africa)
Vanessa Mdee (Tanzania)
Nutty Neithan (Uganda)
Stonebwoy (Ghana)
Simi (Nigeria)
Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)
Ghanaian Act of the Year (Male)
Flo-Eazy
Kiaani
Nabil Forever
Epixode
Zack GH
Maccasio
Ghanaian Act of the Year (Female)
Fantana
Cocotrey
Akiyana
Jayana
Tiisha
Queen Haziel
S3fa
Kanea
Yaa Jackson
Most Influential Ghanaian Act of the Year
Mr Drew
Amerado
Black Sheriff
Fameye
Abena Serwaa Ophelia
Kweku Flick
Yaw Tog
Emerging Ghanaian Artist of the Year
De Gate Zion
Zeezy
Tiatan
Bruno Kay
Klarah Kay
Reggie
Street Xervice
Kay Stagger
Lxrd Xoey
Mighty
Ghanaian Discovery Artist of the Year
YT Soldier
Bruno Kay
King Prinz
Freddy X
Bekey Mills
Donsam
Kryspaddy
Chobo Waguan
Greatnexx Music
Young Ghanaian Artist of the Year
Righteous Vandyke
Khojo Chavse
Chobo Waguan
Pappy Kubi
Kofi Wysi
Eric Oppong
CZ
Wiz Papiz
Plexzo
Best International Act
Leflyyy (Ghana/ Switzerland)
Beenie Man (Jamaica)
Spice (Jamaica)
Gramps Morgan (Jamaica)
Special Recognition Awards
Bice Osei Kuffour (Ghana)
Reggie Rockstone (Ghana)
Nana Ama (Ghana)
Daniel Kofi Amoateng (Ghana)
Global Gospel Song of the Year
''Celebrate'' – Levixone (Uganda)
''God Alone'' – Joe Praize (Nigeria)
''W'asem'' – Diana Hamilton (Ghana)
''Revival'' – Minister Michael Mahendere (Zimbabwe)
''Jesus Over Do'' – Empress Gifty Osei (Ghana)
''Worthy to be Praised'' – Prospa Ochimana (Nigeria)
Gospel Artist of the Year
Levixone (Uganda)
Diana Hamilton (Ghana)
Joe Praize (Nigeria)
Minister Michael Mahendere (Zimbabwe)
Empress Gifty Osei (Ghana)
Prospa Ochimana (Nigeria)
