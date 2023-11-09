Black Sherif Unleashes Genre-Defying Anthem "OH NO"

BET Award-winning artist Black Sherif, celebrated as the voice of Africa's GEN Z, unveils his latest single, "OH NO," available today through Blacko Management and EMPIRE. Fresh off his triumph at the BET Hip Hop Awards, the 21-year-old artist cements his position as a global leader for African music. "OH NO" is a genre-defying anthem blending highlife, soul, and drill, reflecting Black Sherif's unwavering focus amid relentless dedication to his craft.

The inspiration behind "OH NO" resonates with Black Sherif's determination to forge ahead, akin to standing at the edge of an open pit. He shares, "It feels like me standing at the edge of an open pit, but I know the resultant effect of the very next step." The track serves as a reaffirmation of his destiny, a declaration of identity, and a celebration of the work he has invested in his journey. Produced by in-house collaborator Samsney, with additional production by Joker Nharnah, the single embodies Black Sherif's artistic essence.

Since the release of his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, last year, Black Sherif has solidified his status as one of Africa's most influential creative forces, breaking streaming records along the way. He holds the titles of the most streamed Ghanaian artist of 2022 on Spotify and the most streamed Ghanaian artist of all time on Boomplay. The artist, known as the "street preacher," has quickly become a beacon of hope beyond music, attending the U.N. General Assembly and accompanying Vice President Kamala Harris on her Africa tour.

Hailing from Konongo, a small mining town in Ghana, Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Sharif Kwaku Frimpong, has risen against all odds to become the country's biggest star. Embracing a diverse musical palette, he bridges the gap between Afrobeats, highlife, and Ghanian drill, showcasing his wordplay, storytelling, and linguistic versatility. The breakout success of "First Sermon" and "Second Sermon" in 2021 propelled Black Sherif onto the international stage, with "Kwaku The Traveller" earning him superstar status in 2022.

The critically acclaimed The Villain I Never Was album, released in October 2022, further solidified Black Sherif's place in the music industry. His lead single, "Soja," debuted at No. 23 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats chart, accompanied by visually stunning music videos for tracks like "45," "Konongo Zongo," "Oil in my Head," and "Oh Paradise." The artist's global presence continued to soar in 2023, with performances at Afro Nation Miami, Pharrell's Something in the Water Festival, Wireless Festival in London, and his headline concert at Palladium Times Square in New York City.

Black Sherif's collaboration prowess is evident in his participation in the blockbuster Creed III soundtrack with the song "Blood, Sweat & Tears," executive produced by J. Cole's Dreamville. Additionally, he has collaborated with artists such as Popcaan, Stormzy, Blaqbonez, and more, further solidifying his position as a sought-after collaborator in the industry.

OH NO