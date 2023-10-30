Afrobeats Stars Nominated for 2023 Billboard Music Awards

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards is gearing up to honor the best talents in the industry, the awards ceremony, which has a history dating back 32 years, is set to take place on November 19.

This year, the Billboard Music Awards is introducing nine new categories to recognize the diversity and growth of the music industry. Among these fresh additions, the Top Afrobeats Artist and Top Afrobeats Song categories stand out, reflecting the global influence of Afrobeats music and its impact on the music landscape. The nominations in these categories are generating significant buzz, and it's a testament to the genre's rising prominence on the international stage.

The list of nominees in the Top Afrobeats Artist category includes a formidable lineup of Afrobeats stars. Nigerian talents, including Rema, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Tems, are among the frontrunners. Additionally, Cameroonian sensation Libianca is also vying for the coveted trophy. These artists have been making waves not only in their home countries but also globally, contributing to the genre's growing popularity.

In the Top Afrobeats Song category, some incredible tracks have caught the attention of the music world. Rema's "Calm Down" featuring Selena Gomez, Ayra Starr's "Rush," Oxlade's "Ku Lo Sa," Libianca's "People," and Victony's "Soweto" with Rema and Don Toliver have all been recognized for their impact and creativity. These songs have not only dominated the airwaves but have also resonated with audiences worldwide, showcasing the genre's ability to transcend borders.

One standout nominee is Rema, who has received a total of seven nominations. His collaboration with Selena Gomez on "Calm Down" has garnered nominations in multiple categories, including Top Billboard Collaboration, Top Billboard Excl. U.S. Song, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, and Top Radio Song. This recognition is a testament to Rema's versatility and the global appeal of his music.

Check out the full list of nominations here.

Top Afrobeats Song

Ayra Starr – "Rush"

Libianca – "People"

Oxlade – "KU LO SA"

Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"

Victony, Rema & Tempoe ft. Don Toliver – "Soweto"

Top Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

Libianca

Rema

Tems

Wizkid

Top Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

Bailey Zimmerman

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Peso Pluma

Zach Bryan

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Bad Bunny

Ed Sheeran

NewJeans

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"

SZA – "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – "Die for You"

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song