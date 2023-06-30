Bob Marley's indelible impact on reggae and Afrobeat's music culture cannot be overstated. His profound lyrics and captivating melodies have served as a guiding light, inspiring countless artists and shaping the musical landscape. In a remarkable testament to Bob Marley, the upcoming album Africa Unite pays homage to the reggae legend's timeless hits while seamlessly infusing them with the sounds of Afrobeats.

Slated for release on August 4, 2023, the ten-track project features captivating collaborations between Bob Marley's classics and a stellar lineup of contemporary African musicians, including Sarkodie, Tiwa Savage, Teni, and Oxlade, among others (additional featured artists to be revealed before the album launch). Each artist brings their unique artistry and flair to the table, honoring Bob Marley's enduring impact while adding their fresh voices to his iconic compositions.

Bob Marley's influence on the realms of reggae and Afrobeats is immeasurable, transcending borders and generations. The Africa Unite project follows suit, inviting listeners on a musical journey that showcases the fusion of two musical worlds. From the heartfelt rendition of "Waiting In Vain" to the uplifting energy of "Stir It Up," this album exemplifies the harmonious blend of reggae and Afrobeats.

Reflecting on the significance of this album, Bob Marley's daughter, Cedella Marley, expressed, "Africa Unite is an album that highlights the importance of Bob Marley in contemporary Africa. The featured artists have reimagined Bob Marley's classics in a way that we know he would have loved and been proud of." The release of Africa Unite is poised to captivate Bob Marley's loyal fanbase and new listeners, offering them a fresh and vibrant experience of his magical music.

Accompanying the album announcement is the release of the lead single, a refreshing new version of Bob Marley's 'Three Little Birds' performed by Nigeria's rising stars Teni & Oxlade, which pays homage to the original while adding an Afro-fusion kick.

Listen to the new track below: