Meet David Kusi Boye-Doe, The First LVMH Prize Semi-Finalist From Ghana

The first time David Kusi Boye-Doe, founder of the eponymous Afroluxurious heritage brand Boyedoe, applied for the LVMH prize, he knew he wouldn't get it. "Not because I didn't have faith, but I knew the brand was not ready," Boye-Doe tells OkayAfrica. "There are a host of things you are supposed to put in place beyond just the clothes - in terms of marketing, where we stock and where we show continuously. We've since tried to position ourselves so that when an opportunity [like this] comes along, we would be ready for it."

Boye-Doe eventually got in on his second attempt, becoming the first Ghanaian designer to make the list of semi-finalists and one of only four African designers selected. It's a monumental accomplishment for Boyedoe, a relatively young brand that launched in 2020 and has only been in business for less than five years. The LVMH Prize is a transformative opportunity for emerging designers across the world. Only South African designerThebe Magugu has emerged as the overall winner from Africa, receiving €300,000 in funding alongside a one-year mentorship program with the LVMH teams tailored to the brand's needs.



"We've envisioned it for a long time. So when it finally came, it was joy," says Boye-Doe. Photo by Boyedoe

"We've envisioned it for a long time. So when it finally came, it was joy," says Boye-Doe. "It's so much excitement, and beyond the excitement, it has dawned on us that it's a huge responsibility because the whole continent is watching, and you have to deliver and [hopefully] inspire the next generation." While his brand may be young, Boye-Doe has worked in the fashion industry for over a decade. The 31-year-old Ghanaian designer began his career in fashion as a personal shopper at a time when personal shopping wasn't especially popular or lucrative in Ghana. Sensitive to style, Boye-Doe realized his clients weren't styling their outfits the way he would have envisioned. So he decided to pivot to styling, where he found his footing before building his brand with a focus on four key elements: sustainability, sophistication, silhouette, and sunsum (an Akan word for soul). The young designer thinks of fashion as an outlet for service. "I'm meeting a need. To me, fashion is a tool that can provide confidence to people, giving them the boldness they need to move and own their style."

Boyedoe first made its runway debut at the Arise Fashion Week in 2020. Photo by Boyedoe