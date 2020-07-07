bumi thomas
Yousif Nur
Jul. 07, 2020
Interview: Bumi Thomas Was Given 14 Days to Leave the UK

We speak with the British-based singer-songwriter about her fight against a "hostile environment policy" and the release of her latest EP, Broken Silence.

There's a lot of vulnerability and soul packed into Bumi Thomas' latest EP. Given the surrounding context of a legal battle, Broken Silence was released, in Bumi's words, "at a time when microcosms of institutionalised racism have garnered so much momentum highlighting the domino effect of systems of oppression that have led to this powerful, global resurgence of the Black lives matter movement."

The inspiration behind this EP came at a time when Bumi faced a legal battle to stay in the UK, after receiving a letter from the UK Home Office to leave the country within 14 days. Understandably causing huge stress, this case turned from an isolated incident to national news, with 25,000 people signing her petition and raising money via crowdfunding for legal fees.

We spoke with the British-based singer about all of this below.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

With your EP release falling around the time of the Windrush commemoration, do you find it particularly poignant that your record came out during this time period?

Well, my EP was released on June 12, which is also one year to the day I received the refusal letter from the Home Office and the whole saga that happened with the tribunal. So for me personally, it was important to put it out and demonstrate that something positive and meaningful came from that experience. Intuitively I knew it was the right time to release the EP. I had in no way anticipated that in June 2020 there would be all this other stuff happening with black riots, immigration, migration, Windrush falling on this day, understanding the correlation between these different experiences. I also put in a Windrush application as well and I thought about how that applies to citizens of the Commonwealth such as Africa and the Caribbean. I think that holds a lot of misconceptions about the realities of migration. There were multilateral agreements and promises made between nations in exchange for patriotism and sovereignty with the rights you'd be entitled to and they would be passed over to your generations after you. A lot of the time these would be changed via eradicating policies with amendments without informing the public about them. So I didn't intend for this to align so powerfully with these movements, however organically it has.

Bumi Thomas Ft Mr Thomas Lesso Lesso www.youtube.com

And what's been going on as well with the BLM protests as well, it seems to dovetail much more in terms of timing.

Absolutely. When we look at the microcosm and macrocosm and when it comes to race relations, there has been a monumental shift. And we have to address the institutional framework and policies that have been established to repress the Black experience in the Americas and Europe. It's very intense. Britain is one of the few countries that have the right to detain a migrant indefinitely. And a lot of the times, these people fall between the cracks of the legal system because they belong to a grey area. Using myself as an example, I was born in the UK and I've always understood myself to be British and being then confronted with the opposite of that with a technicality based on some administration. There were also some questions raised about racism in the US versus racism in the UK, which was really interesting because in Britain, historically it's been more about colonizing land mass and resources. It is not an attack on the physical body, like it is in America where it was more about generations and people being colonized. A Black child for example speaks through that experience of the notion of being stuck between worlds, where in one hand of the equation feeling it's your right of entitlement and on the other hand, feeling that it isn't, that it's a fabrication and you're going back to where you came from, even though the historical bonds are so deeply embedded and entrenched that it's also impossible to separate.

When you received your letter from the UK Home Office, what were the initial emotions running through your head?

When I got the letter, a part of me almost felt that there was going to be a positive outcome and it was just a bureaucratic process. When I saw that it was a refusal, it took a few minutes to process it. I was really, really confused and felt a chill and asked myself 'what's going on and what are the implications of this?' Because not only did they say that my application to stay had been refused, but I had 14 days to leave the country voluntarily or I would be forcibly removed. In order to avoid these outcomes, I needed to appeal, which would be taken to a judicial decision and if I failed to do so, I would be detained and lose the right to work. It was really hostile language. Initially I didn't know what I was going to do, but I needed to get legal representation ASAP and file an appeal so that I can strategize and know what to do next. Prior to that, on the day before the hearing, I had a creative meeting with a bunch of artists who were supposed to come to Los Angeles for a show about my rock stars experiment.

It was almost like everything changed. The trajectory I was on career-wise came to a halt. The foundation that I built here, the community, my friends, my sense of wellbeing and identity was now being criminalized. And part of that criminality comes from this existing system that wants to limit freedom of movement and it makes it unbearable for people of color. All of this fueled my appetite for clarity and to enforce and know my civil rights. So I started a campaign to raise awareness about it and funds too because I spoke to different lawyers about it and their quotes were astronomical. It garnered so much momentum that it became a nationwide campaign here in the UK and we got petitions signed by 25,000 people and this is something that was constitutionally wrong. The London creative community really stood up for me. Part of the reason why the judge ruled in my favor was because he said it would not be in the public interest of the British people given my talent and contribution to the creative and art industries. Even then it was so weird. I was writing some songs for this EP and that went on hold because I was fighting my life. I put up one of the songs from the EP live in July of 2019. I'm still processing this stuff and figuring it out even now! I'm still waiting from the final decision from the Home Office at the end of this month.

Let's talk about the music, you've got a new EP out, what was the overall concept?

The title of it, Broken Silence, actually came to me in a dream. And I woke up and thought it was a message from God! It just made perfect sense because it's really about me reclaiming my voice. It's been a while since my last release and I really wanted to make music that was honest, music that I am in love with and I will continue to love. Plus, I wanted to draw strands from my different influences sonically in terms of genres and musical eras. For example, the track "Soul Harmony," which was an homage to the jazz sensibility that shaped my musical creativity. I'm a lover not a fighter! In my core setting, it's all about being holistic as far as the power balance is concerned.It's about understanding the important necessity between the masculine and the feminine principle in the context of working with each other. Randolph Matthews is the other artist on that and when you listen to where it sounds like trumpets, he makes these incredible sounds with his mouth! He's a genius and he had all these rich layers of voice, vibe, bass that's all Randolph! For me, it was a beautiful representation of what I wanted to express. It is inspired by the historical presence of Queen Nefertiti because she was able to create this progressive capital in a time that was very volatile, where there were thinkers, scientists, artisans, creatives who came together to build this, almost utopia, but it was a functional space. The co-creation is what Soul Harmony represents.
Collage by Ta'Ron Joyner

I Would Rather Breathe Than Think Outside the Box

South African artists were already working for little to no pay, but the pandemic has unleashed a flood of exploitative work requests right when we need money the most.

This essay is part of OkayAfrica's SA Reframed series, featuring personal writing from some of South Africa's best young writers edited by Verashni Pillay.

On the radio the other day, I heard a small business owner of a costume design company being interviewed and asked how they have managed to:

a. Reinvent themselves during this period, and

b. Think outside the box while doing so.

Their conversation made me think about how I have not managed to wrap my head around any sort of future, or reinvention outside any kind of box—beyond the one that wraps itself around my immediate reality. When the lockdown was announced, three friends and I withdrew to a remote area where internet access was dubious and, most times, simply not available. I would need to walk a bit of a distance to locate a spot under a tree or up a mountain to be connected for thirty minutes, or so.

Then I would do a basic comb through my emails and respond to work or requests that were already underway pre-lockdown. I only responded to new requests that either afforded me the opportunity to earn an income or those that allowed me to be productive on my own terms.

I was tired, lowkey grateful for the global pause, and no longer interested in the overly productive, overloaded nature of my previous normal. Something about the forced halt made me realise that I was on the edge of everything—myself included. I turned down anything that required me to join the endless online festivals, zoom panel discussions, Instagram takeovers and live readings. I refused all opportunities that needed me to grapple with any sort of forced normalcy. The ones that offered data or airtime or solidarity as compensation or assumed that I had gone pro bono. I needed a moment. I needed the space and time to re-bargain with the point of it all.

The pause was both useful and scary. It brought to the surface fears and revelations about the shortfalls of our industry and how creatives are positioned within the productivity machinery and economy of South Africa, or rather all the ways we fall outside of it.

As Minister of employment and labour Thulas Nxesi mentioned in a briefing two months ago, "On the issue of freelance workers—unfortunately with the current legislation they fall outside. Maybe what we are going to do is that after this we will have to re-look at it in terms of our legislative amendments and start a debate about that." Why are there laws that have gone unchallenged? Who should be challenging them? Why are artists hearing, out loud for the first time, of convenient loopholes that render us outside of an economy that taxes us like everyone else, and consumes us and our work. Yet, in times of crisis, this same economy engages with our art and our productivity and our products, but still deems us on the margin, outside, and non-essential. If we are not assisted financially, how can we be productive, how can we acquire the resources to produce? How can we apply our minds to anything else outside of survival and scrambling to stay afloat.

Pandemics do not mean that artists have gone pro bono

When you approach an artist with the assumption that they have gone pro bono during this time, when you draft an email to request a collaboration, a commission, a participation, a productivity of any kind, please bear in mind that artists are up against an unconcerned and corrupt government that has failed to provide aid and assistance to their sector during this time.

Theatre critic Sara Holdren says "Art is hard and most of it fails—either in small ways or catastrophic ones." In South Africa, the process of making art is hard, sure, but more than that, the conditions and the context in which we make work fails us in catastrophic ways that will require more than a debate and amended legislation. It will need, for starters, a minister who cares about the arts and understands its soul and mechanisms. This pause has brought about more questions and concerns for me than inspiration to reinvent or think outside the box. I have questions about the box itself and why I feel asphyxiated and trapped by its design.

I would rather breathe than think outside of the box

This pandemic has made me question what my career, livelihood and stability have been built on; what has been propping them up all this time, and what has been allowing me to appear valued and valuable in this economy? What does and will the spectrum of value look like in a normal that has been disrupted and now sits in a near distant future that may or may not be near?

Then I find myself vacillating between hope and concern. My hope is that when the pandemic is no longer with us, artists can have a come-to-jesus conversation about what has contributed and exacerbated this attitude and disrespect toward our practice and industry, I hope we can challenge the legislations that we have been dared to challenge, I hope we can be productive in ways that serve us and make sense for our well-being, that we will be paid our worth and that our society will realize that without the artist producing, there will be no art, or music, or films, or books and things that have kept people entertained and creatively nourished during this time.

My concern is that the "free"content artists are currently creating and the free access to art or performances, will not make this realisation possible, and that this kind of access, that was already undervalued and exploited, will be irreversible. The exploitation dialogue is tiring. Being treated as non-essential is tiring and terrifying too, and while most of the world can slowly start going back to work, most artists will probably have to hang tight until 2021, maybe even 2022.

While artists deal with a hoax of an arts and culture department that is dead to us and a minister who tweets more than he does his job, in an ideal world, I wish that artists could afford to indulge uncertainty, and fear, and pause, in ways that allow them to heed the call made by Nicholas Berger in his piece The Forgotten Art of Assembly [Or, Why Theatre Makers Should Stop Making] "We must lean into this pain. We must feel the grief. We must mourn. Mourn the loss of work, the loss of jobs, the loss of money, the loss of life. Mourn the temporary loss of an art form that demands assembly. Lean into the grief. Lean in. Lean in. Lean in. We must remind ourselves that mourning is a human act, not a digital one."

Koleka Putuma is an award-winning poet, playwright and theatre director. Her bestselling debut collection of poems Collective Amnesia is in its 10th print run and her play No Easter Sunday for Queers Sunday for Queers won several awards.

