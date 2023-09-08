South African Rapper Cassper Nyovest Drops New Single "018" with Maglera Doe Boy

Renowned South African rapper and entrepreneur, Cassper Nyovest, is back in the limelight with his new single, "018," featuring rising star Maglera Doe Boy. The track, named after the area code of Klerksdorp in the North West province, underscores Cassper Nyovest's enduring commitment to the Motswako nation and his dedication to paving the way for the next generation.

"018" means much more; the new track that showcases Cassper Nyovest's unmatched rap status, set against a dynamic drill-inspired beat guaranteed to make heads bob. The song's fluidity and ingenious wordplay demonstrate why Cassper Nyovest continues to reign supreme in the hip-hop realm, consistently delivering music that resonates with global fans. Maglera Doe Boy, the emerging new school, effortlessly matches the OG's skills with his unique cadence and flow, injecting excitement into this collaboration.

The track's sampled melody harmoniously complements the evocative visuals. Cassper Nyovest and Maglera Doe Boy seamlessly infuse elements of Drill culture into their work, while also incorporating South African traditions such as showcasing the art of "gusheshe" spinning in the music video. As the flagship single for the forthcoming Solomon album, the church scene in the video captivates, featuring Cassper in all-white attire engaging in solemn rituals.

The accompanying music video for "018" is nothing short of epic, with striking black and white visuals shot in Klerksdorp garnering a positive reception from fans and already amassing over 100K views within 14 hours. Cassper Nyovest returns to his roots, uniting the entire community for this production, showcasing the unwavering love and support he has received from his hometown throughout his journey.

"018" serves as the perfect prelude to Cassper Nyovest's highly anticipated album, Solomon, slated to officially release on all digital streaming platforms on September 15, 2023.