Cassper Nyovest Rides The Amapiano Wave With His New Single 'Siyathandana'
Ahead of the release of his much-anticipated 2021 album Short And Sweet 2.0, currently available for pre-save, Cassper Nyovest teases music fans with his new single 'Siyathandana', featuring Abidoza and Boohle.
Cassper Nyovest, whose latest pseudonym is Don Billiato, continues winning with his innovative music releases. The latest single "Siyathandana", featuring Abidoza and Boohle, follows hot off the heels of the fun and catchy single "Angisho Guys". While announcing the release of "Siyathandana", the mega genre-crossing rapper, singer and producer also shared the release date of his sixth album Short And Sweet 2.0. As is always the case, fans are already loving this new number that is sure to etch Cassper Nyovest's name in South Africa's music history books.
"Siyathanda" is the third instalment release from King Fill Up and does not disappoint. This latest song has every beat in place, with Cassper coming in right when it gets hot. The almost seven-minute long song serves as, yet, another reminder that Cassper Nyovest is always at the forefront of musical shifts — the latest being amapiano. Boohle on vocals makes this an enchanting number, while Abidoza's fingers on keys make this a hypnotic dance track with a generous serving of synths and log drums. This latest release proves that while there were initially fears around a complete move to the amapiano genre, the multi-award winning artist seems to have gained a whole new fan base and respect, as seen in the tweet below.
Bless up, the Music will always win. If it's good, it's good. #Siyathandana https://t.co/SRLA0VsHU8— Don Billiato (@Don Billiato)1622427790.0
Short and Sweet 2.0 is the sequel to Cassper's 2018 release of the same name, and follows the powerful 21-track Any Minute Now album which dropped in September last year. The well-produced "Siyathandana" will contest the popular "Angisho Guys", which features amapiano's finest DJ Lady Du and will probably put fans in a bind. Cassper's fans will have to wait a little longer for the 10-tracked Short And Sweet 2.0 EP, set for release on Friday, July 16, 2021. The album is currently available for pre-save on Spotify and Apple Music.
Listen to "Siyathandana" on Spotify.
Listen to "Siyathanda" on Apple Music.