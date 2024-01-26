CKay Returns With Two New Singles to Kick Off the Year

“Is this love, is this lust?”CKay asks his love interest in "Mysterious Love," one of the brand new singles from the Nigerian emo-Afrobeats star, released today. Produced by himself and Reward Beats, the flute-accompanied song (CKay plays a literal flute in the video), is a confessional on love and possessing the vulnerabilities to navigate the complex emotion.

Quite deliciously, "Mysterious Love" is also a sonic offering that reflects the zeitgeist. It turns to amapiano, distilling the thumping basslines with the sweet percussion of Afrobeats. CKay is completely in control vocally in the song, injecting breezy harmonies into the chorus.

Elsewhere, CKay's other single, "Is It You?," has the itchy spark and markings of a club sleeper hit that slowly picks up steam to become a proper invasion of the dance floor. Still utilizing amapiano — in a little catchier, more urgent way – CKay is fixated on the theme of love, and searching for someone he can call his own.

“'Love Nwantiti' went viral two years after release, and my life changed in the blink of an eye," CKay mentions in a press statement. "I was traveling the world, promoting and performing my music for two years straight. I got to a point of physical, mental, and emotional exhaustion, so I had to take a break. But I’m back and better with my best work yet. I decided to release two singles to give my fans a listening experience, not just a song. After my silence, it was only right. I've encountered love on so many levels and dimensions, so most of my music is about love. This is no exception."

Aside the global, charting success of

Love Nwantiti , CKay released a deluxe edition of Sad Romance , his debut studio album released in 2022 and also drawn to himself an array of collaborations.





CKay - Mysterious Love [Official Music Video]