activism
News Brief
Rufaro Samanga
Nov. 06, 2020 06:59AM EST
Photo by ISAAC KASAMANI/AFP via Getty Images.

23-year-old Ugandan climate advocate, Vanessa Nakate, is photographed at her home in Kampala, during an interview with AFP on January 28, 2020.

Watch Ugandan Climate Change Activist Vanessa Nakate's Interview with 'Doha Debates'

Ugandan climate change activist, Vanessa Nakate, speaks about fighting climate change as an African, environmental racism and more in an interview with Doha Debates.

Vanessa Nakate is a leading climate change activist from Uganda. In spite of her continued valuable work in. climate change as a young African, it was a viral photo faux pas that occurred earlier this year that made headlines. The Associated Press cropped her out of a photo alongside American climate activist Greta Thunberg and other white activists at World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. In her latest interview with Doha Debates, Nakate addresses that incident, environmental racism and what climate change activism in Africa looks like compared to the West.

READ: Watch Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim's TED Talk on How Indigenous Knowledge Can Help Fight Climate Change

"I was cropped [out of the photo in Davos] because of the history of excluding and erasing Black people from leading ecology movements," Nakate begins. She goes on to say that, "I think the climate movement has been idealized to be led by only white activists. We have seen people of colour leading ecology movements from way back. So this is a history of continuous erasure of Black voices, in the leadership of these movements. That is why I think I was cropped out."

Of course, Nakate's experience of erasure as a Black individual is not unique to her––it's universal. The continued erasure of Black people on international platforms continues with the Grammys, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTAs), the Oscars and other world stages being front and centre. Climate activism, particularly by Africans, is no different despite its own unique challenges.

Nakate also speaks to the difference evident in climate change activism in Africa versus the rest of the world. She says the following:

"Environmental activism is different for the people in the Global South. It's more complicated to do strikes in the Global South because of the politics and how risky it is to go out there and do massive strikes. In the Global North, there's a privilege of people having alternatives. In my country, Uganda, you find that most of the schools use firewood for preparation of food. I have been to these schools, I have interacted with the teachers, and they say they know the dangers of cutting down the trees but they do not have any alternatives. They know the dangers of eating meat, but they do not have any alternatives...Some communities are trapped in systems they cannot get out of."

Watch the full interview below:

Changing the Climate of Environmental Racism | Dear World Live | Doha Debates www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
uganda climate change vanessa nakate racism activism
Popular

10 South African R&B Songs by Women Artists To Stream Right Now

Here are 10 songs from South African women artists to make you fall in love with the country's growing R&B scene.

There has been an influx of a new generation of R&B acts like H.E.R, Ari Lennox, Summer Walker and Snoh Aalegra, just to name a few. This bug also hit the shores of (South) Africa, and has been gaining traction with new acts making and releasing high quality music that can compete with the rest of the world.

Old school R&B has always been a staple in South Africa and is synonymous with cleaning the house and doing chores on Sundays, among other things.

However, for the longest time, the South African acts that were making R&B would never break through and had to resort to making Afro-pop, Afro-soul, or otherwise being featured on house, kwaito and hip-hop songs.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.