Costa Titch Drops Visuals for 'Areyeng' Featuring Riky Rick & DJ Maphorisa
Costa Titch has released stunning visuals for much anticipated track 'Areyeng' featuring Riky Rick and DJ Maphorisa off debut album 'Made in Africa'.
South African rapper Costa Titch has finally released stunning visuals for "Areyeng" featuring Riky Rick and DJ Maphorisa. "Areyeng" is the upbeat hip-hop track off Costa Titch's debut album Made in Africa. The cross cultural rapper announced the release of the music video this past Tuesday evening on Instagram.
"Areyeng" is simple yet refreshing, the lively music video is shot in a parking lot where Costa Titch shows off his dance moves. The fun track is livened by dancers styled in the luminuous colour theme for Made in Africa. Riky Rick and DJ Maphorisa also appear in the music video adding some of that "Makhado" flavour and amapiano edge. "Areyeng" starts of with a Zulu chant and what stands out is the dancing in formation which adds contrast to the party track. The song is after all about going out and going wild. The keys and beats are reminiscent of Costa Titch's previous hit "Nkalakatha" remix featuring Riky Rick and AKA.
Costa Titch's entry into South Africa's hip-hop industry has not been without controversy as previously written by OkayAfrica's Sabelo Mkhabela. The white rapper who also raps in South Africa's indigenous languages, Zulu and SeSotho, has polarised the music scene. Some music fans have claimed that he is appropriating a culture that distinctly belongs to Black people. Conversely South Africa's hip-hop scene has welcomed him with rapper Slikour supporting his rap skills and career moves. Costa Titch has previously addressed the controversy, stating that he grew up with Black friends and learnt some colloquialisms from them. "Areyeng" which means "let's go" in SeSotho is a track that borrows from such colloquialism and keeps to the lightheartedness that Costa Titch brings to the hip-hop scene.
"Areyeng" music video is loud, fun and will have you loosening up for the weekend. Made in Africa was released in October and is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.
Watch "Areyeng" music video on YouTube.
COSTA TITCH - AREYENG FT RIKY RICK & DJ MAPHORISA (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) www.youtube.com
