south african hip-hop
Sabelo Mkhabela
Mar. 23, 2020 07:07AM EST

Costa Titch Releases Two Singles ‘Phezulu’ and ‘Thembi’ Featuring Boity

Listen to Costa Titch's new singles 'Phezulu' and 'Thembi' featuring Boity.

Costa Titch is currently enjoying the attention his hit single "Nkalakatha" earned him last year. After a string of remixes for the viral song, the rapper from Mpumalanga is back with two new singles he had been teasing on his Instagram page for several days.

For those whose introduction to Costa Titch was "Nkalakatha," the two new singles make convincing cases for Costa Titch's ability to make infectiously catchy songs. Both "Thembi" and "Phezulu" have potential to become new wave anthems.

On "Thembi," the rapper reminds his doubters they had no faith in him, but the joke is now on them. Some may consider it trite subject matter, but Costa Titch makes admirable and fun songs that serve his fans well. "Thembi" is littered with old school kwaito references, a formula that has worked in SA hip-hop since circa 2014.

The appearance of Boity is one of many signs that Costa Tich has arrived. The TV star who started rapping in 2018, drops yet another notable verse—so far she hasn't had a miss as she has delivered only great verses in her singles and guest appearances.

"Phezulu" comes with a catchy one-liner hook that will come in handy for live performances.

Costa Titch is one of the most promising rappers in the new generation of SA hip-hop. His insistence on using a lot of isiZulu lines in his raps and hooks has worked in his favor. His raps are light-hearted as his songs seem to be tailored for the dance floor.

Stream "Thembi" and "Phezulu" below:

Phezulu www.youtube.com


Thembi (feat. Boity) youtu.be





