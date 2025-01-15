Cynthia Erivo Earns Best Leading Actress Nomination at the BAFTAs

Erivo’s stunning performance in the global blockbuster, ‘Wicked,’ continues to earn the actor and singer more nods.

Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 202,5 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.

Five years after she decided to boycott the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) due to its overwhelming lack of diversity, Cynthia Erivo isone of several first-time nominees in the acting categories at this year's awards. Erivo is up for Leading Actress for her stunning performance in the blockbuster film Wicked.

Notably, Erivo is an Oscar award away from being one of the few entertainers to win the rare Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT) combo of awards. A BAFTA win will be a solid addition to her awards collection.


It's her first BAFTA nomination since her 2019 nod for the Rising Star Award. She'll be facing some stiff competition in the category, notably from Demi Moore, who beat Erivo to win Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Music or Comedy at the recent Golden Globes, as well as Karla Sofía Gascón, who was also nominated in that same category.

Gascón's nod is one of 11 nominations for the musical crime comedy Emilia Pérez, the second most nominated film at this year's BAFTA. Conclave, the thriller about conflicts surrounding the election of a new Pope, leads all nominated films with 12 nods, including Ralph Fiennes's nomination for Leading Actor, a category that closely mirrorsthe nominee's list at the recent Golden Globes – Daniel Craig is the only nominee from that list not in contention at the BAFTAs.

Meanwhile, Ashionye Ogene is up for British Short Film for producing the evocative documentary Milk. Ogene worked alongside director Miranda Stern on the film while earning her Master's Degree in Film and Television Producing. Bunnyhood, the surreal animation film she produced with director Mansi Maheshwari, was one of four animated filmsselected to screen at La Cinéf during last year's Cannes Film Festival.

Aformer broadcast journalist and producer, Ogene's early achievements as she transitioned into film are remarkable, and a BAFTA win would no doubt be a marquee win for her.


You can check out thecomplete list of nominees here.

