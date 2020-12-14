Here Are the 2020 South African Hip Hop Awards Winners
Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Costa Titch and Yanga Chief are just some of the winners from this year's South African Hip-Hop Awards.
The annual South African Hip-Hop Awards winners have been announced. The celebratory awards recognises stand out South African hip hop artists and took place this past Saturday evening. The ninth edition of the South African Hip-Hop Awards was broadcasted on SABC 1 with music fans following the awards show on social media via #SAHHA2020.
Read: Here are the South African Hip Hop Awards 2020 Nominees
Cassper Nyovest led the winner's pack with three awards. The rapper also won "Song of the Year," "Album of the Year" and "Best Male". Costa Titch bagged "Best Collaboration" and "Best Remix" for his "Nkalakatha" remix featuring Riky Rick and AKA. Def Jam's Nasty C raked in a win for "Best Digital Sales". The Zulu Man with Some Power rapper won the category for a second time following last year's win in the same category. Yanga Chief scooped "Best Mixtape" for Becoming A Pop Star (BAPS) while Cape Town rapper Dee Koala won "Best Female".
Twenty-two year old Dee Koala from Khayelitsha broke into Johannesburg's difficult hip-hop scene after getting a cosign from Riky Rick in 2018. Her debut mixtape 4 The Khalthsa landed her on OkayAfrica's 2020 "100 Women" where she was recognised for empowering women and her distinctive rap style. Riky Rick, known for his drip, won the prestigious MVP award which "is for the most bankable artist in monetary terms through achievements". The finely dressed rapper recently released cultural hit "Ungazincishi" featuring Focalistic and Tyler ICU.
Below is the full list of winners:
Song Of The Year
"Good for That" Cassper Nyovest
Best Album
Cassper Nyovest Any Minute Now (A.M.N)
Best International Brand
Sporstcene
DJ Of The Year
DJ Ph
MVP
Riky Rick
Best Digital Sales
Nasty C
Best Remix
"Nkalakatha Remix" by Costa Titch featuring Riky Rick and AKA
Best Radio Show
DJ Ready D Show (Good Hope FM)
Ubuntu Activism
Enzo Slaghuis
Honorary Award
Prophets Of Da City (POC)
Best Video
"More Drugs" by Nadia Nakai ft Tshego Directed by Allesio Bettocchi and Jilten Ramlal
Best Male
Cassper Nyovest
Best Female
Dee Koala
Best Local Brand
Skhanda World
Producer Of The Year
Tweezy
Lyricist Of The Year
Stogie T
Best Freshman
Focalistic
Best Mixtape
Becoming A Pop Star by Yanga Chief
Best Collabo
'Nkalakatha Remix' by Costa Titch
