awards
Popular
Nobantu Shabangu
Dec. 14, 2020 09:38AM EST
Image belongs to South African Hip-Hop Awards

Dee Koala announced Best Female at the South African Hip-Hop Awards 2020.

Here Are the 2020 South African Hip Hop Awards Winners

Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Costa Titch and Yanga Chief are just some of the winners from this year's South African Hip-Hop Awards.

The annual South African Hip-Hop Awards winners have been announced. The celebratory awards recognises stand out South African hip hop artists and took place this past Saturday evening. The ninth edition of the South African Hip-Hop Awards was broadcasted on SABC 1 with music fans following the awards show on social media via #SAHHA2020.

Read: Here are the South African Hip Hop Awards 2020 Nominees

Cassper Nyovest led the winner's pack with three awards. The rapper also won "Song of the Year," "Album of the Year" and "Best Male". Costa Titch bagged "Best Collaboration" and "Best Remix" for his "Nkalakatha" remix featuring Riky Rick and AKA. Def Jam's Nasty C raked in a win for "Best Digital Sales". The Zulu Man with Some Power rapper won the category for a second time following last year's win in the same category. Yanga Chief scooped "Best Mixtape" for Becoming A Pop Star (BAPS) while Cape Town rapper Dee Koala won "Best Female".

Twenty-two year old Dee Koala from Khayelitsha broke into Johannesburg's difficult hip-hop scene after getting a cosign from Riky Rick in 2018. Her debut mixtape 4 The Khalthsa landed her on OkayAfrica's 2020 "100 Women" where she was recognised for empowering women and her distinctive rap style. Riky Rick, known for his drip, won the prestigious MVP award which "is for the most bankable artist in monetary terms through achievements". The finely dressed rapper recently released cultural hit "Ungazincishi" featuring Focalistic and Tyler ICU.

Below is the full list of winners:

Song Of The Year

"Good for That" Cassper Nyovest

Best Album

Cassper Nyovest Any Minute Now (A.M.N)

Best International Brand

Sporstcene

DJ Of The Year

DJ Ph

MVP

Riky Rick

Best Digital Sales

Nasty C

Best Remix

"Nkalakatha Remix" by Costa Titch featuring Riky Rick and AKA

Best Radio Show

DJ Ready D Show (Good Hope FM)

Ubuntu Activism

Enzo Slaghuis

Honorary Award

Prophets Of Da City (POC)

Best Video

"More Drugs" by Nadia Nakai ft Tshego Directed by Allesio Bettocchi and Jilten Ramlal

Best Male

Cassper Nyovest

Best Female

Dee Koala

Best Local Brand

Skhanda World

Producer Of The Year

Tweezy

Lyricist Of The Year

Stogie T

Best Freshman

Focalistic

Best Mixtape

Becoming A Pop Star by Yanga Chief

Best Collabo

'Nkalakatha Remix' by Costa Titch

From Your Site Articles
south african hip-hop music south african hip-hop awards 2020 nasty c cassper nyovest riky rick dee koala costa titch awards
Popular
Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP via Getty Images

eSwatini Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini Dies

eSwatini Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini has reportedly passed away after contracting COVID-19 four weeks ago.

eSwatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini has reportedly died following a month long battle with COVID-19, this according to Al Jazeera. eSwatini government released a statement on Sunday confirming Dlamini's death who reportedly died in a South African hospital. Dlamini had been under medical care after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on the 16th of November. eSwatini Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku called his death "untimely" in a public statement released this past Sunday evening.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

South Africans Pay Tribute to Bafana Bafana and Sundowns Defender Motjeka Madisha

Tributes have been pouring in from South Africans for football player, Motjeka Madisha, following his death in a reported car accident this past Saturday.