The American Music Awards Have Created a 'Favorite Afrobeats Artist' Category

wizkid
(Photo by David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns)

Wizkid.

Burna Boy, Wizkid, CKay, Tems and Fireboy DML are all nominated for the category's inaugural year.


The American Music Awards have added a "Favorite Afrobeats Artist" category to their lineup this year, further highlighting the global influence of Afrobeats on the global music scene.

Burna Boy, Wizkid, CKay, Tems, and Fireboy DML are officially the pioneering artists to be nominated for the Favorite Afrobeats Artist category. Leading overall nomination is Tems, with four nominations in total—two nominations for her appearance on Future's "Wait For U" and one for her collaboration with Wizkid on the hit song "Essence. The 27-year-old singer also shares a nomination for "Favorite Afrobeats Artist" with Burna Boy, CKay, Fireboy DML, and Wizkid.

Wizkid also received a second nomination for his critically acclaimed record "Essence." Award winners are chosen entirely by fan votes and based on fan interactions. According to the AMAs website, the award show promises a vibrant night of non-stop music with a robust lineup of artists across vast musical genres.

See the full list of AMAs nominees below.

FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd


NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR


Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy


COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Future ft. Drake & Tems “WAIT FOR U”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”


FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Adele “Easy On Me”

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles “As It Was”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”

Taylor Swift “All Too Well: The Short Film”


FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd


FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST


Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift


FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP


BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Adele “30”

Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Beyoncé “Renaissance”

Harry Styles “Harry’s House”

Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

The Weeknd “Dawn FM”


FAVORITE POP SONG


Adele “Easy On Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Harry Styles “As It Was”

Lizzo “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”


FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes


FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST


Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift


FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP


Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band


FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM


Carrie Underwood “Denim & Rhinestones”

Luke Combs “Growin’ Up”

Cody Johnson “Human: The Double Album”

Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Walker Hayes “Country Stuff: The Album”


FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG


Chris Stapleton “You Should Probably Leave”

Cody Johnson “’Til You Can’t”

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan “Buy Dirt”

Morgan Wallen “Wasted on You”


FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST


Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk


FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST


Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj


FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM


Future “I NEVER LIKED YOU”

Gunna “DS4EVER”

Kendrick Lamar “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”

Lil Durk “7220”

Polo G “Hall of Fame 2.0”


FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG


Future ft. Drake & Tems “WAIT FOR U”

Jack Harlow “First Class”

Kodak Black “Super Gremlin”

Latto “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”


FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST


Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

GIVĒON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd


FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST


Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA


FAVORITE R&B ALBUM


Beyoncé “Renaissance”

Drake “Honestly, Nevermind”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “An Evening with Silk Sonic”

Summer Walker “Still Over It”

The Weeknd “Dawn FM”


FAVORITE R&B SONG


Beyoncé “BREAK MY SOUL”

Muni Long “Hrs And Hrs”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “Smokin Out The Window”

SZA “I Hate U”

Wizkid ft. Tems “Essence”


FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST


Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro


FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

ROSALÍA


FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP


Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia


FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM


Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Farruko “La 167”

J Balvin “JOSE”

Rauw Alejandro “Vice Versa”

ROSALÍA “MOTOMAMI”

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”

Becky G x KAROL G “MAMIII”

KAROL G “PROVENZA”

Rauw Alejandro “Todo de Ti”

Sebastián Yatra “Dos Oruguitas”


FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST


Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers


FAVORITE ROCK SONG **New**

Foo Fighters “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID “Enemy”

Kate Bush “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

Måneskin “Beggin’”

Red Hot Chili Peppers “Black Summer”


FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM**New**

Coldplay “Music of the Spheres”

Ghost “Impera”

Imagine Dragons “Mercury – Act 1”

Machine Gun Kelly “mainstream sellout”

Red Hot Chili Peppers “Unlimited Love”


FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

Anne Wilson

for KING & COUNTRY

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham


FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

CeCe Winans

DOE

  1. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann


FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

Diplo

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto


FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK


“ELVIS”

“Encanto”

“Sing 2”

“Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST **New**

BLACKPINK

BTS

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TWICE

