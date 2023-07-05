Renowned Architect David Adjaye Faces Allegations of Sexual Harassment and Misconduct

David Adjaye, the acclaimed Ghanaian-British architect behind the design of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., has stepped back from several roles following allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct made by three former employees, as reported by The Financial Times.

As a result of the accusations, Adjaye resigned as an architectural adviser to the mayor of London, and his involvement in a British Holocaust memorial project has been suspended. The Financial Times revealed that three women, who requested anonymity, accused Adjaye and his firm of various forms of exploitation, including sexual assault, sexual harassment, and fostering a toxic work culture that went unchecked for years.

Adjaye's firm is responsible for designing the entrance pavilion, learning center, and cafe for the British Holocaust memorial. The department has initiated discussions with Adjaye Associates to ensure that the issues raised are appropriately addressed before any further progress is made on the project.

In addition to the Holocaust Memorial project, Adjaye is currently involved in various other architectural ventures, including the redevelopment of Liverpool's International Slavery Museum. National Museums Liverpool, which oversees the museum, acknowledged the allegations against Adjaye and stated that they are taking the matter seriously. At present, the organization is unable to provide further comments but is closely monitoring the situation.

The allegations against David Adjaye have prompted a reevaluation of his involvement in significant architectural projects. As the investigations unfold, the future of Adjaye's role in these ventures remains uncertain, raising important questions about accountability and the standards upheld within the architectural industry.

In response to the allegations, Adjaye released a statement on Tuesday denying the claims. Kendal Advisory, a communications and crisis management firm, issued the statement, that read, "I absolutely reject any claims of sexual misconduct, abuse, or criminal wrongdoing. These allegations are untrue, distressing for me and my family, and counter everything I stand for."

The three women, whose names were changed to protect their identities, assert that their encounters with Adjaye have negatively impacted their careers, left them in precarious financial situations, and caused significant mental distress. All three women had prior connections to Adjaye before their employment, and they shared mutual friends and acquaintances with him.

In recent years, Adjaye has secured prestigious commissions and advocated for the presentation of underrepresented groups in architecture. He opened his first residential tower in the United States, 130 William in Manhattan, in June 2022. He is also involved in designing the new Studio Museum in Harlem and a riverfront master plan for Cleveland. Adjaye's engagement to reconstruct the Princeton University Art Museum is also underway.

The allegations against Adjaye underscore the ongoing struggle for gender parity and the need for comprehensive reforms to address and prevent instances of sexual harassment and misconduct in the profession.