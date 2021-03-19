Listen to DBN Gogo's New Amapiano Single 'Khuza Gogo'
DBN Gogo, together with Blaqnick and MasterBlaq, has started off the weekend with the release of her new single 'Khuza Gogo' featuring Mpura, Ama Avenger & M.J.
South African woman DJ DBN Gogo, collectively with Blaqnick and MasterBlaq, has released a new dance single "Khuza Gogo" featuring Mpura, Ama Avenger and M.J. DBN Gogo shared the release of the new single on social media. This comes after she initially apologised to music fans for the unavailability of "Khuza Gogo" on certain streaming platforms.
Apologies for the delay guys 🥺🙏🏽. All platforms will trickle in over the weekend. I’ve been fighting two weeks to g… https://t.co/BJLu9yfZqw— uMaka Mah 👵🏽 (@uMaka Mah 👵🏽)1616151301.0
The single is just the perfect way to start the weekend. The vocals and production on the track do not disappoint. DBN Gogo's "Khuza Gogo" is sure to keep dance ablaze with the quirky lyrics which are reminiscent of the underground Pitori amapiano scene where her DJ-ing career began in 2017.
DBN Gogo, real name Mandisa Radebe, reportedly broke into the house music scene in 2019 and has played sets at the Basha Uhuru festival at Constitution Hill, Rocking the Daisies, Home Coming Africa and Afropunk. "Khuza Gogo" comes after her hit "French Kiss" featuring Felo Le Tee, Hi Levelz, Optimist Music ZA and "Dakiwe" with Lady Du which dropped at the end of last year.
Listen to "Khuza Gogo" below.
DBN GOGO X BLAQNICK X MASTERBLAQ FT MPURA, M.J & AMA AVENGER --- KHUZA GOGO www.youtube.com
Listen to "Khuza Gogo" on Apple Music.