south african music
News Brief
Nobantu Shabangu
Mar. 19, 2021 11:03AM EST

DBN Gogo

Listen to DBN Gogo's New Amapiano Single 'Khuza Gogo'

DBN Gogo, together with Blaqnick and MasterBlaq, has started off the weekend with the release of her new single 'Khuza Gogo' featuring Mpura, Ama Avenger & M.J.

South African woman DJ DBN Gogo, collectively with Blaqnick and MasterBlaq, has released a new dance single "Khuza Gogo" featuring Mpura, Ama Avenger and M.J. DBN Gogo shared the release of the new single on social media. This comes after she initially apologised to music fans for the unavailability of "Khuza Gogo" on certain streaming platforms.

Read: The 20 Best Amapiano Songs of 2020

The single is just the perfect way to start the weekend. The vocals and production on the track do not disappoint. DBN Gogo's "Khuza Gogo" is sure to keep dance ablaze with the quirky lyrics which are reminiscent of the underground Pitori amapiano scene where her DJ-ing career began in 2017.

DBN Gogo, real name Mandisa Radebe, reportedly broke into the house music scene in 2019 and has played sets at the Basha Uhuru festival at Constitution Hill, Rocking the Daisies, Home Coming Africa and Afropunk. "Khuza Gogo" comes after her hit "French Kiss" featuring Felo Le Tee, Hi Levelz, Optimist Music ZA and "Dakiwe" with Lady Du which dropped at the end of last year.

Listen to "Khuza Gogo" below.

DBN GOGO X BLAQNICK X MASTERBLAQ FT MPURA, M.J & AMA AVENGER --- KHUZA GOGO www.youtube.com


Listen to "Khuza Gogo" on Apple Music.

From Your Site Articles
dbn gogo amapiano south african house south african music
News Brief
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Warner Music

Listen to Burna Boy's Feature On Justin Bieber's 'Loved By You'

The track comes from Justin Bieber's new album, Justice.

Justin Bieber has released his new album, Justice, today. It's a 16-track collection of pop songs that includes appearances from Chance the Rapper, Khalid, Daniel Caesar, Giveon, and more.

A notable feature is Burna Boy who appears on track 14 of the album, "Loved By You." The song, which is about needing to be loved by someone, is a guitar-led composition that sees Burna Boy take over for the second verse.

Burna Boy continues to be on a roll as he just took home the Best Global Music Album trophy for Twice As Tall and offered up a stunning performance at this year's Grammy awards.

Justice is Bieber's follow-up to 2020's Changes and features the singles "Holy," "Hold On," "Lonely," "Anyone," and the new "Peaches."

Listen to Burna Boy's feature on Bieber's "Loved By You" below.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Blxckie Named Apple Music’s ‘Up Next’ Artist

Blxckie announced as the first South African artist to be featured in Apple Music's Up Next programme.