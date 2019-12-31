News Brief
Antoinette Isama
Dec. 31, 2019 09:57PM EST

'Phoyisa'—DJ Maphorisa & Kabza de Small's Latest Single—Was Put Together in Just 4 Hours

"Phoyisa," featuring Cassper Nyovest and Qwestakufet is the perfect amapiano banger to ring in the new year.

South Africa's own DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small have been on another level releasing hit after hit this year.

The duo behind the two iterations of Scorpion Kings dropped their latest single "Phoyisa"—which was just put together and finalized in 4 hours today.

Maphorisa had a bit of fun teasing the track on social media over the past week, first tracking down Qwestakufet, who recently went viral freestyling over an yanos instrumental. Maphorisa had find him (at the request of his fans) in order to lock him in to hop on the single—so long as the clip reached 50,000 retweets. And soon enough, it did.

This left Maphorisa little time to whip "Phoyisa" into shape before his gig obligations. He explains further this IG live he recorded leaving the airport:

After locking in Qwesta's vocals, he then teased the tracks at one of his gigs, waiting on Cassper's verse:

This track is frankly straight heat and the product of pure talent coming together and working under pressure. "Phoyisa" is the perfect track to ring in the new year.

Cassper and a host of others then share clips of the vibe:


Download "Phoyisa" here and take a listen to this banger on SoundCloud below.

