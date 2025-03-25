DR Congo's Minerals for Peace Deal: Reinforcing Dependency or Strategic Power Assertion?

In a high-stakes move that could reshape global resource politics, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is leveraging its vast mineral wealth to forge new foreign ties and challenge China's long-standing dominance in mining in the DRC. President Félix Tshisekedi's recent proposal —the first of its kind—to trade exclusive access to the country's essential minerals such as cobalt, lithium, copper, and tantalum for U.S. security support is a daring attempt to stabilize the conflict-torn eastern region of Congo and attract Western investment.

The Congolese government initially mentioned the potential agreement through spokespersonTina Salama via X. She urged the U.S. to "directly buy critical minerals" from Congo rather than sourcing "looted" and "smuggled" resources through Rwanda. This was in response to President Tshisekedi's interview with the New York Times, where he stated that the Trump administration had expressed interest in the country's abundant mineral resources.

The possibility of such a deal raises critical questions: "What does the DRC expect to gain beyond military cooperation objectives? Is it the transfer of technology, the exploration of new deposits, or the local processing of minerals needed for the industrial development of the Congolese economy?" Jean Pierre Okenda asks in an interview with OkayAfrica.Okenda is a senior expert on extractive industries and executive director of the Congolese NGO, Sentinel Natural Resources.

Okenda also believes that a multi-disciplinary panel of Congolese experts should be formed to structure the DRC's objectives before negotiations and the military objectives handled by military experts.

The DRC is one of Africa's most resource-rich countries and the world's largest producer of cobalt, supplying over 70 percent of the global output of this critical mineral used in electric vehicle batteries and various industrial applications. Given the U.S.'s interest in space engineering and renewable energy, this presents a lucrative partnership opportunity.

This minerals-for-security model will help the DRC fight against the alleged Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group. It may also set an example for future resource diplomacy globally. In this approach, economic and security interests align to transform supply chains for clean energy and advanced technologies.

Moky Makura, Executive Director at Africa No Filter—a donor collaborative dedicated to reshaping the African narrative—emphasizes that narrative framing is crucial. "Tshisekedi's move could either reinforce negative stereotypes or showcase African leadership reclaiming control of its resources and future," she tells OkayAfrica.

In eastern Congo, the M23 rebels have advanced into critical mining regions, adding urgency to the DRC's need for reliable security support. A series of events aimed at restoring peace and order have yielded nothing. Tshisekedi's appeal may be a final attempt to stop the conflict and reclaim his country's mineral wealth.

Congolese Senator and Tshisekedi supporter, Pierre Kanda Kalambayi, proposes a strategic US-DRC partnership in a letter to the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The DRC would grant U.S. companies exclusive rights to extract and export minerals, operational control of a deep-water port, and help establish a joint mineral stockpile. In return, the U.S. would train and equip the Congolese army to expel rebel groups, secure key military bases, and replace "ineffective UN peacekeeping operations."

As straightforward as the letter seems, the proposed partnership faces significant challenges. Jason K. Sterns, a leading U.S. expert on the DRC, explained to France24 that "some points seem unrealistic, such as the deployment of American forces on the ground, which runs counter to [President] Donald Trump's promise to bring home the soldiers." Nevertheless, Sterns acknowledged a critical underlying reality: the Congolese army "is in a weak position in the east," and the government is banking on international pressure—especially from the United States—to exert diplomatic leverage against Rwanda.

Bolstered by the recent US-Ukraine mining deal, which is yet to be signed, Congo appears to be gearing its offerings toward moving away from long-standing partners, particularly the Chinese, who have operated in the Congo for decades.

A recent win by a Perth-based company could also mark the beginning of a new era where the DRC can diversify its alliances and get more value from its resources. "The deal can have leverage, but I don't think it will end the conflict because it's very important to understand the root causes of the Congo conflict," observes Okenda.

"There is severe corruption and elite capture in the DRC, where state resources are diverted for personal gain, increasing poverty and instability, which explains the current fighting. These issues need to be addressed first before such a deal can be finalized," Okenda states.

Even if this deal happens, the U.S. will still have to rebuild its presence in the DRC after being gone for decades. Furthermore, Chinese companies are unlikely to give in, and the Congolese mining law imposes certain conditions that could hinder this move.

According to Okenda, all mineral resources are state-owned, which gives the state the upper hand in supply chain negotiations. Apart from the stringent Mining Code, which is often not adhered to owing to severe corruption in the country, there are substantial exploratory costs, especially for new players. "The U.S. needs big investments for exploration. Also, there is a strong Chinese presence in many of these mines. But, per the letter, Tshisekedi apparently wants to give credit access to American companies," Okenda says.

Mineral deals can radically change African economies, yet results have varied. The deal comes on the heels of several African countries severing mining contracts with their Western counterparts, especially former colonial masters. Niger is cutting ties with France over the mining of uranium and seeking other partners like Iran and Russia. The junta revoked a decades-long partnership with France to "nationalize control of resources" and "reshape regulations concerning foreign investments."

In Guinea, the ambitious Simandou megaproject stands out as a bright "bridge to prosperity," catalyzing infrastructure growth and job opportunities.

The DRC appears to be moving in the opposite direction. Salama's post on X about the deal got mixed reactions. Most people believe it's a truce and doesn't solve anything. One user tweeted (translated from French), "Instead of hearing echoes of a vigorous response, we hear that our wealth is still being handed over to foreigners. It's truly a curse that weighs on us."

Okenda shares the same sentiment. "I'm not expecting that the signing of the deal between the DRC and the U.S. will bring peace automatically. We need to take a combined approach and think widely. We want to ensure that we address all the challenges this country faces. Most of these problems point to the leadership and how it acts," he says.

Makura offers a nuanced perspective that captures the deal's complex potential: "President Tshisekedi's proposal to exchange Congo's mineral wealth for U.S. peace and security highlights a critical struggle over African sovereignty and agency. It risks reinforcing dependency if framed as another transactional exchange, but it could also be a strategic assertion of Congo's power to dictate terms."