What to Watch in East Africa This April

This month’s streaming and film guide highlights exciting new releases from Uganda and Kenya, showcasing the latest must-watch films and series from East Africa.

A man and woman, in a scene from the Kenyan film Sayari, sit close together outdoors, looking into each other’s eyes; the man wears a striped sweater, and the woman wears a teal beanie, mustard top, and denim overalls, with a cozy cabin and greenery in the background.

Muhugu Theuri and Lucarelli Onyango share a tender moment in Sayari, a Kenyan romantic comedy set in the scenic tea fields of Tigoni.

Photo by Sayari/YouTube

From searing dramas that confront trauma and resilience to sweeping romances set against family expectations, East African cinema is bursting with powerful new voices and unforgettable storytelling this April. These films explore everything from cultural rites and mental health to street survival and the messy beauty of love—each rooted in the realities of life across Kenya and Uganda. Here's OkayAfrica’s curated guide to what's premiering this month and where to watch:

'Sarah' (Kenya)

Sarah is a powerful coming-of-age drama about a young Maasai girl caught between tradition and the promise of a different future. While Sarah can attend school and dream beyond early marriage, her world is shaken when her family faces financial hardship and a wealthy suitor's dowry reintroduces the threat of female genital cutting. As her parents wrestle with cultural expectations and economic survival, Sarah's best friend, Evelyn, faces her own forced path. With the quiet support of young Maasai warriors advocating for change, Sarah finds her voice in a story of resilience, cultural love, and the courage to choose a new way forward.


Where to Watch: Showing at Nairobi's Unseen from April 3

'Born in Shadows' (Uganda)

This is a promotional poster for the film Born in Shadows, presented by Ashman Filmz in conjunction with Nyonjo Film Production. The poster features intense images of several characters, including distressed and scarred faces, hinting at a powerful, emotional storyline. Set against a backdrop of railway tracks and an urban environment, the poster also shows a group of children in worn clothing, suggesting themes of hardship and resilience. The premiere is scheduled for April 9th at 4 PM at the National Theatre, with ticket prices listed as 20k for ordinary and 50k for VIP.

The official poster for Born in Shadows, a Ugandan film by Ashiraf Mulima.

Photo by Born in Shadows

Born in Shadows is a powerful new Ugandan film by Ashiraf Mulima that follows a group of homeless children navigating the unforgiving streets of Kampala as they battle abuse, poverty, and exploitation. The story highlights society's failures while celebrating the children's resilience, solidarity, and unyielding hope for a better future, offering a raw and emotional glimpse into often ignored lives rich with strength and dreams.


Where to Watch: Showing at the National Theatre in Kampala from April 9

‘Sayari’ (Kenya)

Sayari, a new romantic comedy set against the breathtaking backdrop of Kenya's lush tea fields, follows a struggling bed and breakfast manager whose quiet life is thrown into chaos when she's enlisted by the father of a runaway groom to ensure his son makes it to the altar. Directed by Omar Hamza and cowritten with producer June Wairegi, the film stars Muhugu Theuri and Lucarelli Onyango as the unlikely love interests, with Gitura Kamau and Eddy Kimani bringing charm and comic relief as their meddling, well-meaning fathers. "This film is a must-watch for audiences looking for an authentic Kenyan rom-com," says Hamza.


Where to Watch: Showing in Kenyan cinemas from April 11

'Lama' (Uganda)

LAMA, the latest film from Ugandan filmmaker Nakafeero, is a bold and emotionally charged psychological thriller that explores the unraveling of a father's love as it descends into madness, with his daughter caught in the crosshairs. Will she outsmart his twisted games or fall victim to them? Through this gripping lens, the film delves into the psychological toll of familial trauma, the stigma surrounding mental health, and the far-reaching consequences of gender-based violence, showing how these issues shape individuals and communities. Nakafeero, who wrote and produced the film, also stars in the lead role, delivering a commanding performance that cements her growing influence in Uganda's evolving cinematic landscape.


Where to Watch: Showing at Kampala's Century Cinemax in Arena Mall from April 18

