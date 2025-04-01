What to Watch in East Africa This April

From searing dramas that confront trauma and resilience to sweeping romances set against family expectations, East African cinema is bursting with powerful new voices and unforgettable storytelling this April. These films explore everything from cultural rites and mental health to street survival and the messy beauty of love—each rooted in the realities of life across Kenya and Uganda. Here's OkayAfrica’s curated guide to what's premiering this month and where to watch:

'Sarah' (Kenya) Sarah is a powerful coming-of-age drama about a young Maasai girl caught between tradition and the promise of a different future. While Sarah can attend school and dream beyond early marriage, her world is shaken when her family faces financial hardship and a wealthy suitor's dowry reintroduces the threat of female genital cutting. As her parents wrestle with cultural expectations and economic survival, Sarah's best friend, Evelyn, faces her own forced path. With the quiet support of young Maasai warriors advocating for change, Sarah finds her voice in a story of resilience, cultural love, and the courage to choose a new way forward.

Where to Watch: Showing at Nairobi's Unseen from April 3



'Born in Shadows' (Uganda) The official poster for Born in Shadows, a Ugandan film by Ashiraf Mulima. Photo by Born in Shadows Born in Shadows is a powerful new Ugandan film by Ashiraf Mulima that follows a group of homeless children navigating the unforgiving streets of Kampala as they battle abuse, poverty, and exploitation. The story highlights society's failures while celebrating the children's resilience, solidarity, and unyielding hope for a better future, offering a raw and emotional glimpse into often ignored lives rich with strength and dreams.

Where to Watch: Showing at the National Theatre in Kampala from April 9

‘Sayari’ (Kenya) Sayari, a new romantic comedy set against the breathtaking backdrop of Kenya's lush tea fields, follows a struggling bed and breakfast manager whose quiet life is thrown into chaos when she's enlisted by the father of a runaway groom to ensure his son makes it to the altar. Directed by Omar Hamza and cowritten with producer June Wairegi, the film stars Muhugu Theuri and Lucarelli Onyango as the unlikely love interests, with Gitura Kamau and Eddy Kimani bringing charm and comic relief as their meddling, well-meaning fathers. "This film is a must-watch for audiences looking for an authentic Kenyan rom-com," says Hamza.

Where to Watch: Showing in Kenyan cinemas from April 11

