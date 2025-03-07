What to Watch in East Africa This March

This month’s streaming and film guide highlights the most exciting new releases from Kenya, showcasing the latest must-watch films and series from East Africa.

A dramatic scene from The Chocolate Empire, featuring four women in an emotional conversation.

A tense moment unfolds in Showmax’s The Chocolate Empire as characters navigate love, power, and survival in Nairobi’s elite underworld.

From sweeping romances set against tradition and family conflict to gripping dramas exploring ambition, survival, and hidden secrets, East African film and television offer a rich mix of stories this month. Whether tackling themes of love, betrayal, or societal change, these new releases highlight the depth and complexity of storytelling in the region. Here's what to watch and where to find them.

‘Sarabi’ (Kenya)


Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the fictional Vuno Zuri Coffee Farm, Sarabi is a gripping drama about love, betrayal and redemption. The story follows Matthew MacOdimba, a young coffee picker who falls for Annabel, the plantation owner's daughter, only to be torn apart by her mother's interference. Decades later, fate reunites them as successful professionals, forcing them to confront their past and the sacrifices required to move forward.

Where to Watch: Maisha Magic Plus, with new episodes airing Monday to Wednesday.

'Love & Coffee' (Kenya)

Blending romance, family drama and ambition, Love & Coffee follows Sarah, a passionate barista, and Felix, heir to a wealthy empire, as they navigate a whirlwind romance against family expectations, past secrets, and deep social divides. Their love story unfolds against the high-stakes world of Kenya's coffee industry, where they fight to transform the business while proving that love can overcome any barrier.

Where to Watch: Currently playing in Kenyan cinemas

'Sarah' (Kenya)

After its world premiere at the Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) in Los Angeles, Sarah is the latest feature from SAFE Kenya. Directed by Nick Reding and co-produced by Sarah Tenoi and Amos Leuka, the coming-of-age drama follows a young Maasai girl (Namurru Sarara) torn between tradition and education. Inspired by SAFE Maa's 18 years of work, the film features first-time actors from Loita Hills, shedding light on female genital cutting, early marriage and the fight for girls' rights. Wanuri Kahiu (Rafiki) is an executive producer in her first Kenyan project since Rafiki.

Where to Watch: Prestige Cinemas in Nairobi from March 6

'The Chocolate Empire' (Kenya)


The Chocolate Empire is a gripping crime drama set in the high-stakes world of Nairobi's elite. The series follows JB Mauzo, a once-powerful businessman rebuilding his life after prison while secretly running a high-end escort service from his exclusive cigar club. His carefully concealed empire begins to unravel when he crosses paths with Lily, a young woman desperate to support her family, unaware of the dangerous world she's entering.

Where to Watch: Showmax from March 20

