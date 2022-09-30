The 6 Best East African Songs of the Month (September)

Featuring Harmonize, Spice Diana, Maandy and more.
The month of September noteworthy releases from some of the most exciting rising stars of the region including Spice Diana, Rickman Manrick, Big Yasa and more.
Harmonize "Nitaubeba"
Tanzanian heavyweight bongo flava artist Harmonize dropped “Nitaubeba” in the final week fo the month. The heartfelt single is dedicated to his current partner, Frida Kajala, whom he features in the music video as he asks God to protect her and that they would remain together in times of trouble, pleasure, satiety, and hunger.
Ruby Africa "Tai Chi"
“Tai Chi” is a bongo flava track from talented Tanzanian singer Ruby Africa who recently transitioned from making gospel to secular music.The song is catchy and coupled with its eye-catching music video and Ruby’s raw confidence it definitely makes for one of the most impressive releases of the month.
Spice Diana "Siri Regular"
Ugandan pop princess Spice Diana maintains her consistent streak this month with yet another notable release titled “Siri Regular”, a contemporary pop track from her new Star Gal EP. The singer continues to position herself as Uganda’s most exciting female artiste of the moment.
Rickman Manrick and Avion King "Hangover"
Fast-rising Ugandan artist Rickman Manrick teamed up with Avion King this month for a new single titled “Hangover." With its modern dancehall production and Rickman’s catchy bars the song is set to be the newest banger on the Kampala club circuits.
Maandy "Mmhh Mmhh"
Kenyan act Maandy returned this month with yet another bangin’ gengetone single “Mmhh Mmhh.” The rap queen has been a fan favorite since her single “Shash na Lipgloss” and has not disappointed ever since. This new single is a party anthem for the girls inspiring confidence and sexual liberation.
Big Yasa "Sting Ka Wasp"
Kenyan drill heavyweight Big Yasa dropped the visuals for his “Wasp” single from his newest tape “BIGGS” that dropped in July. The newcomer shows off his rap prowess on the track and continues to solidify his position in the Kenyan Drill and Hiphop scene.
