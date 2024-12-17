The Best East African Songs of 2024

As someone who lives and breathes East African music , 2024 has been an excellent year for the region. East African artists didn't just release songs; they created moments, told stories, and pushed boundaries in ways that inspired and energized me.

From TikTok trends to protest anthems, from cross-border collaborations to deeply personal ballads, this year reminded me why East Africa is such a growing force. I had an opportunity to interview some of these artists — from Kenya's Dyana Cods , Xenia Manasseh and Bien to Uganda's Elijah Kitaka .

Below are my top picks for the year — not just the most popular songs, but the ones that struck a chord with me.

Let's dive in.

Diamond Platnumz x Jason Derulo - "Komasava (Remix)" ft. Khalil Harisson and Chley (Tanzania)

There's no denying the magic — and impact — of "Komasava." This song epitomizes how Tanzanian artists are leading the charge in globalizing East African sounds. Diamond Platnumz , Jason Derulo's star power, and the amapiano brilliance of Khalil Harisson and Chley turned a hit into a cultural movement with the remix. Watching people from Nairobi to New York nail the TikTok dance has been a joy — it's East Africa on the global stage.

D Star and Mudra D Viral - "Hoozambe" (Uganda)

"Hoozambe," one of the biggest hits out of Uganda this year, is one of those songs that sneaks up on you. The humor, the bold lyrics, and that earworm of a chorus — it's impossible not to love this song. With over nine million views in just five months, "Hoozambe" dominated Uganda and swept across East Africa, becoming a cross-border sensation.

Wadagliz - "Anguka Nayo" (Kenya)

This track will forever hit Kenyans on a deeper level because of its connection to the country's ongoing protests. "Anguka Nayo" is more than a song; it's a movement. I've seen videos of crowds singing it during marches, and it gave me chills. Music like this reminds me of the power artists have to inspire change. And who can resist the infectious dance craze ?

Laeke - "Deg Wutn" feat. Kassmasse (Ethiopia)

Laeke's "Deg Wutn" is a track that showcases why he's one of the most exciting artists to emerge from Ethiopia's Meedo Records . Teaming up with Kassmasse, a frequent collaborator and lyrical powerhouse, Laeke blends modern beats with Ethiopian musical roots. The song stands out from his debut album, BAHIRE TIBEB, which has been celebrated for its innovation and fresh perspective on Ethiopian music. "Deg Wutn" feels like a bridge between tradition and the future, and it's hard not to admire Laeke's bold vision for his artistry.

Kevin Kade, The Ben and Element Eleéh - "SiKOSA" (Rwanda)

"SiKOSA" is a stunning collaboration that brings together three of Rwanda's most exciting artists: Kevin Kade, The Ben and ELEMENT Eleéh. What I love most about this track is how seamlessly they blend their unique styles, creating something fresh yet undeniably Rwandan. "SiKOSA" is a reminder of the power of collaboration in showcasing Rwanda's rising influence in East African music.

Zuchu - "Antenna" (Tanzania)

This is the first time Tanzania's Zuchu has made this list, but it won't be the last. Her latest track, "Antenna," dropped in late November, and it's already making waves. It's also a perfect example of South Africa's growing influence on Tanzanian music. Zuchu keeps proving why she's one of East Africa's brightest stars, and this track is a bold reminder that women are bringing some of the region's biggest hits. With a spooky video to match, I'm betting "Antenna" will continue to gain popularity as we move into 2025.

Dyana Cods - "Set It" feat. AJAY of Buruklynboyz (Kenya)

This song took Kenya by storm. Dyana Cods transitioned from an underground artist who had been producing songs for years to a breakout star, with "Set It" becoming one of the year's most streamed songs. What's impressive about "Set It" is how it balances strength and sex appeal so effortlessly. I had the chance to interview Dyana Cods and was fascinated by how intentional she was about creating a track that felt empowering and unapologetically bold. She told me that "Set It" was about owning your power; you can feel that energy in every beat. It's not just a club banger — it's an anthem for anyone who wants to feel unstoppable.

Vinka - “Bailando (Latin Urbano Remix)” feat. Rafa Pabön (Uganda/Puerto Rico)

When I first heard Vinka's Latino Urbano remix of "Bailando," it was clear why the original was one of her biggest hits of 2023 — it's infectious. Teaming up with Grammy-nominated Puerto Rican artist Rafa Pabön, she's added a fresh reggaeton twist to her anthem. With Pabön traveling to Uganda for this collaboration, the remix feels like a true global fusion.

Ssaru ft. Trio Mio - "Maintain" (Kenya)

Kenya's Ssaru did her thing with "Maintain." The energy on this track is unreal—it's bold, unapologetic, and the kind of song that makes you want to dance no matter where you are. Featuring Trio Mio, "Maintain (Ivo Ivo)" is a feel-good anthem that perfectly captures the vibrant, fun-loving spirit of Nairobi's nightlife.

Angell Mutoni - "Bounce" ft. Kivumbi King (Rwanda)

Angell Mutoni's "Bounce" is precisely the kind of track that will get you excited about African summer. With its infectious blend of hip-hop and dancehall beats and an assist from rapper Kivumbi King, the song is a confident, feel-good anthem. What I love most is how fun it is — it's perfect for parties, pre-game playlists, or just dancing around your living room.

Lil Maina and SosaTheProdigy - “Nakam Sai” (Kenya)

"Nakam Sai" had its moment earlier this year, but I felt it deserved a spot on this list to highlight Lil Maina. A rising star in Kenya's gengetone and urbane tone scene, he's young, raw and still honing his craft. Yet, his undeniable energy has made him a Gen Z favorite. With his growing influence and unique voice, Lil Maina is a name to watch — 2025 is sure to bring even bigger hits his way.

Jemberu Demeka ጀምበሩ - “Lela ሌላ” feat. Mutivation (Ethiopia)

When I first heard "Lela," I was struck by Jemberu Demeka's insane flow. This track, from his album Esatu Se, captures his fiery energy and the unique style he calls "tonic fusion. " It's a bold statement of his identity and versatility as an artist, pushing boundaries while staying rooted in Ethiopian culture. Listening to "Lela," I couldn't help but feel excited about where Jemberu is taking Ethiopian music, and I'm eager to see how his creativity continues to unfold.

Elijah Kitaka - "Dawa" (Uganda)

Elijah Kitaka's chart-topping single, "Dawa," is his biggest hit to date, and it's easy to see why. The track blends modern vibes with Uganda's musical traditions. As he told me earlier this year, transitioning from pastor's kid to performer was not easy, but songs like "Dawa" show just how far he's come. Kitaka is already making waves, a sign of bigger things to come.

Bien, Adekunle Gold and ShineTTW - "Wahala" (Kenya/Nigeria)

I couldn't help but vibe with Bien's "Wahala" from the moment I hit play. This track feels like a celebration of movement and joy, and it's no surprise, given Bien's intention to create a love letter to the dance community. Teaming up with Nigeria's Adekunle Gold and ShineTTW was a stroke of genius — each artist brings something unique, creating a smooth and electrifying song. I've caught myself scrolling through TikTok to see how people interpret the choreography. It's catchy, vibrant, and proof that Bien's solo career is headed in the right direction.

Skat Nati - "Nika!" (Ethiopia)

I've always been drawn to artists who stay true to their roots while pushing their genre forward, and Skat Nati's "Nika!" ("Wake Up!" in Amharic) does precisely that. This track feels like a wake-up call, not just in its lyrics but in its energy. I've followed Skat Nati since his breakout hit "Sira" in 2018 , and what I love about him is his consistency in bringing sharp, socially conscious bars to Ethiopia's hip-hop scene . "Nika!" combines his commanding delivery with trap beats that could rival anything coming out of global music hubs. For me, it's a song that proves why Skat Nati is still one of Ethiopia's top rap talents.

Bruce Melodie - "Iyo Foto" feat. Bien (Rwanda/Kenya)

Bruce Melodie and Bien are a match made in heaven, showcasing the best of East Africa. "Iyo Foto" is so smooth and romantic, and the video adds to its charm. It's everything I want in an Afrobeat love song, and I love seeing collaborations like this. I'm particularly drawn to Bruce Melodie's artistry and growing impact on the Rwandan music scene. I'm excited to dive deeper into Rwandese music next year, and I know Bruce Melodie will continue to be a standout.

Joshua Baraka - "Dalilah" (Uganda)

Joshua Baraka is lighting up Uganda's music scene. He's one of the country's most listened-to artists, with chart-topping hits, sold-out shows and a fanbase that's completely captivated by him. His meteoric rise was enough to have him featured by Spotify Radar Africa this year, and now, with his new EP Recess dropping this December, it's clear he's just getting started. "Dalilah" is another shining example of his undeniable talent and I'm excited to see how he shapes 2025.

Xenia Manasseh - "Phases" (Kenya)

Xenia Manasseh's "Phases" has been a personal favorite this year for how deeply it dives into raw emotion. The music video for "Fire," the third single from her album Love/Hate Pt. 2 , takes those emotions and translates them into captivating visuals. As Xenia described, the track comes "from a place of rage," the intensity shines through in both her delivery and the video's creative direction. It's bold, vulnerable and exactly why Xenia stands out in Kenya's R&B scene. Another favorite from the album is the beautiful "Still Lose" featuring London-based Hamzaa.

Whozu - "Attention" feat. Zuchu (Tanzania)

This song is pure fun. The playful back-and-forth between Whozu and Zuchu reminds me of the lighthearted arguments we have with people we care about, demanding their time and attention. It's the kind of track that stays with you, not just because of its catchy melody but because of how effortlessly it captures real-life dynamics.

Savara - "Show You Off" (Kenya)

Like his other Sauti Sol brothers, Savara's transition to a solo career has been fascinating to watch, and "Show You Off" proves he's on the right path. There's so much love and joy in this track — it's the kind of song that makes you want to grab your partner and dance with them.

Hanad Bandz - "Saameyn" (Somaliland)

"Saameyn" holds a special place in my heart because it proves you can honor your roots while appealing to a global audience. I've loved how Hanad Bandz blends Somaliland melodies, making this song an instant hit within the East African Somali community. I think it's a beautiful reminder of how music can connect the diaspora.

Nandy - "Dah!" feat. Alikiba (Tanzania)

I've always admired Nandy and Alikiba, so hearing them come together on "Dah!" felt like a gift. This track is pure Bongo Flava magic — romantic, catchy and endlessly replayable. What makes "Dah!" so special is how effortlessly their voices blend, creating a song that feels both nostalgic and fresh. Every time I hear it, I'm reminded why these two are such icons in the region. It's the kind of song that I'll still be playing years from now!

Bien - "Maandamano" ft. Breeder LW (Kenya)

Bien appears on this list again. "Maandamano" is Bien's powerful and timely track featuring Breeder LW. The song's title, which translates to "protests" in Kiswahili, reflects its role as a rallying cry during Kenya's ongoing social and political movements. What stands out most is how the song captures the frustration and hope of a nation seeking change, proving once again that music can be both a tool for resistance and a source of inspiration. It was a big year for Bien musically, and this song shows why.

Drama T - "Kosho" (Burundi)

I didn't know much about Drama T before this year, but "Kosho" has made me a fan. It's uniquely Burundian, yet it fits perfectly within the larger Afrobeat landscape. I'm excited to see where Drama T goes next.

Jux - "Ololufe Mi" feat. Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Jux knew he had a hit on his hands when he joined forces with Diamond Platnumz on "Ololufe Mi," bringing back the chemistry that had worked so well for them in the past. The song blends smooth Afrobeats and bongo flava influences, making it irresistibly romantic. With Jux's personal story — his marriage to Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ajoke Ojo — adding intrigue, "Ololufe Mi" became a cross-border sensation, showing how far East African music can reach.

Bensoul - "Extra Pressure" ft. Bien (Kenya)

Bensoul's "Extra Pressure" is proof of his unstoppable momentum. I've been particularly impressed by how Bensoul has thrived as an independent artist — his second album, The Party & The After Party, shot straight to the top of Apple Music's charts. "Extra Pressure" is catchy, confident, and a reminder that Bensoul is cementing his place as one of Kenya's leading voices in music.