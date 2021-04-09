EFF Calls Out President Cyril Ramaphosa On Slow COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

Rema 'Bounce'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d939c5400d873f14ded07ebe893c800c"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xxMTgqNjZGo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/new-single-rema-bounce/" target="_self">Rema</a></strong> comes through with the new music video for his latest single, "Bounce." In the new clip, the <strong>Mavin Records</strong> star takes us to a place that can only best described as Mad Max-meets-Burning Man as he celebrates, well, "booty bounce." It's a wild post-apocalyptic affair that matches the fast-paced freneticism of the single and its <strong>Don Jazzy</strong>-produced beat. Jazzy also appears in the video.</p><p><a href="Rema comes through with the new music video for his latest single, "Bounce." In the new clip, the Mavin Records star takes us to a place that can only best described as Mad Max-meets-Burning Man as he celebrates, well, "booty bounce." It's a wild post-apocalyptic affair that matches the fast-paced freneticism of the single and its Don Jazzy-produced beat. Jazzy also appears in the video." target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Mdou Moctar 'Afrique Victime'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4edd915249e721e223e6b14b4d1ad83d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Z6CUSa_laj4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Tuareg guitarist and songwriter <strong>Mdou Moctar</strong> returns with a bang with his latest single "Afrique Victime," off his upcoming Matador Records album of the same name, due May 21.<em> </em><em>"The wind born in Tunisia spread all over Arabia / Africa is a victim of so many crimes / If we stay silent it will be the end of us / Why is this happening?</em><em>" </em> he sings on this captivating blend of psychedelic guitars and melodies. The video for the single was filmed in Niger's capital Niamey where the band got together r for a set of impromptu performances.</p><p><a href="https://mdou.ffm.to/afriquevictime" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Emtee 'LOGAN'<iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed?uri=spotify%3Aalbum%3A53dEggr3n51XS5J8FhxKVy" width="300" height="380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe><p>South African rapper and producer<strong> </strong><a href="http://www.okayafrica.com/tag/emtee" target="_self"><strong>Emtee</strong></a> has blessed our ears with the release of his fourth studio album titled <em>LOGAN</em>. The highly anticipated, 16-track, album comes hot off the heels of his recent singles "Laqasha" and "Waves", which had fans demanding more. To spice up this stellar body of work, the trap trailblazer features the likes of <strong>Lolli Nativ</strong><strong>e</strong>, <strong>J Smash</strong>, <strong>Gwamba, Moozlie </strong>and<strong> Flash Ikumkani</strong>.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/emtee-album-logan/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Mumbi Kasumba 'She'<iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/6aNR1tbrRtamWleMigQs4J" width="300" height="380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe><p>Zambian singer-songwriter <strong>Mumbi Kasumba </strong>shares her beautiful new single "She," a celebration of "womanhood and the journey of returning home to oneself," as the artist puts it. The track is built on simple-yet-effective production that features Mumbi's soulful acoustic guitar picking and alluring vocals. Make sure you check out her <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/mumbi-kasumba-zambia-you-and-i/" target="_blank">previous single </a>for more.</p><p><a href="https://listen.mouthwateringrecords.com/MumbiKasumba_She" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Mannywellz ft. Wale 'A Million'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a37984b0adec196b82ad3f4242b39d9c"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rT-638sIID4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Mannywelzz</strong> connects with <strong>Wale</strong> once again for a banger in the shape of "A Million," a head-nodder built on pianos and rhymes. If you recall, the Nigerian-born, Maryland-based rising artist who released the outstanding <a href="https://platoon.lnk.to/mirage" target="_blank">'Mirage'</a> EP last year. Get into the new single and video, directed by <strong>Malik Suleiman </strong>and Mannywellz, above. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/Mannywellz/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
DJ Zinhle 'Indlovu' ft. Loyiso<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2cbccc02088e7f42399e6a386cb4c57c"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/69hiXgKhkNQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong><a href="http://www.okayafrica.com/tag/dj-zinhle" target="_self">DJ Zinhle</a></strong> has officially dropped the much-awaited visuals for her latest single "Indlovu" featuring Loyiso. The music video comes after the 'Indlovu' single dropped in November last year. DJ Zinhle announced the release of the music video to her fans this Wednesday morning on Twitter and the video is already ranking up the views.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/dj-zinhle-drops-indlovu-music-video/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
22 'I'M THAT GIRL'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f235b2110b48619943472ce1b98c793c"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lA13ZzwGCBQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>South African rapper <strong><a href="http://www.okayafrica.com/tag/22" target="_self">22</a></strong>, real name Thuthu Khumalo, recently shared visuals for her latest single 'I'M THAT GIRL'. The up-and-coming hip-hop muso made a grand entrance with the release of, both, her single and music video on the same day — a bold move that could be indicative of her staying power!</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/south-african-rapper-22-im-that-girl-single-and-music-video/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Tony Allen 'Stumbling Down' ft. Sampa The Great<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="886d7d0a6b61a861bfd4731ac73a4268"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SRQUEqpMeKw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The legendary afrobeat pioneer <strong>Tony Allen</strong> connects with<strong> Sampa the Great. </strong>It's the second single from his posthumous album, <em>There Is No End,, </em>which also features appearances from <strong>Skepta, Danny Brown, </strong>and more,</p><p><a href="https://tonyallen.lnk.to/ThereIsNoEnd" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Montparnasse Musique 'Panter'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5f263150ef8a91a47508edf40cb62d31"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aoCVtNHgMoY?start=1&rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Montparnasse Musique</strong> is a duo comprised of Algerian-French producer <strong>Nadjib Ben Bella</strong> and South African <strong>DJ Aero Manyelo. </strong>Their latest single "Panter" sees them connecting with Kinshasa-based collective <strong>Kasai Allstar </strong>for an utterly captivating blend of guitar loops and afro-house percussion. Listen above.</p><p><a href="http://smarturl.it/XRW1" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Desh.Dubs 'Need You'<iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/2j8aWqBCWS48KYZMCHN1Cb" width="300" height="380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe><p>Zambian singer & songwriter <strong>Desh.Dubs</strong> recently dropped a 11-track album titled <em>Above the Wicked,</em> a diverse reggae record that blends in afrobeats, contemporary R&B, and dancehall. According to Desh, Check out its standout single "Need You."</p><p><span></span>.<a href="https://songwhip.com/deshdubs/above-the-wicked" target="_blank">Find out more</a><span></span></p>
<h2>Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on <a href="https://open.spotify.com/user/okayafricaofficial/playlist/5X6P5yGBWaeroYT2yBofWH" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Spotify here</a> and <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/playlist/songs-you-need-to-hear-this-week/pl.96a0f6d531a54cbb959cbc4442d310d0?mt=1&app=music&at=1001lph9" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Apple Music here</a>.</h2><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="380" src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/playlist/5X6P5yGBWaeroYT2yBofWH" width="300"></iframe></div><p><br></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="450" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/us/playlist/songs-you-need-to-hear-this-week/pl.96a0f6d531a54cbb959cbc4442d310d0" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;"></iframe></div>