Ethiopian Prime Minister Gives Tigray 72 Hours to Surrender Amidst Rising Attacks

Amaarae 'JUMPING SHIP' ft Kojey Radical & Cruel Santino<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="24fbaea4304ce2ff7bbef779758bc405"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Q-RCIu45VIc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Amaarae</strong>'s 14-track debut, <em>The Angel You Don't Know<strong></strong></em>, is an album you can't miss. The Ghanaian-American artist is a longtime favorite of ours, having been named in <a href="https://100women.okayafrica.com/profiles-2020/amaarae" target="_blank">OkayAfrica's 100 Women</a> earlier this year and <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/amaarae-like-it-op-ed/" target="_self">penning op-eds</a> for us. In <em>The Angel You Don't Know</em>, she presents an alluring and dreamlike trip trough a modern mash-up of R&B, pop, afro-fusion and much more. Throughout the record, Amaarae is joined by features from the likes of <strong>Kojey</strong> <strong>Radical</strong>, <strong>Cruel Santino</strong>, <strong>Odunsi (The Engine)</strong>, <strong>KZ</strong>, <strong>Princess</strong> <strong>Adjua</strong>, <strong>Moliy</strong>, and <strong>Maesu.</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/amaarae-album-angel-you-dont-know-listen/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Tega Starr & Mr Eazi 'French Kiss'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f32e72ef5dc94682bf62874b67cb2c04"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/H09HtY6XsVQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Nigeria's <strong>Tega Starr </strong>is back on our screens and in our hearts with new visuals for his hit single, "<a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/mr-eazi-new-track-french-kiss-master-kg/" target="_self">French Kiss</a>." In collaboration with <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/mr-eazi" target="_self">Mr Eazi</a> </strong>and South African production powerhouse <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/master-kg" target="_self">Master KG</a>, </strong>"French Kiss" is Starr's first track since joining the collective, and we are more than excited to hear what he has coming next. Production credits also go to Nigeria's <strong>Magic Sticks.</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tega-starr-mr-eazi-new-visuals-french-kiss/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Kid Tini 'Amen' ft. Sbahle<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5cbda1e1ddbc9f54653ccdad3ccec823"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PS3M0oolKy8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>In his single, "Amen," <strong><a href="https://twitter.com/KidTini" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Kid Tini</a></strong> is preaching. The lyricist muses about the evils of the world, but is quick to preach hope. That's before<strong> Sbahle </strong>busts into song followed by church keys and a pitched vocal sample, the work of two masters—producers <strong>Tweezy</strong> and <strong>Kreazoe</strong>, who work closely with Ambitiouz Entertainment. Sbahle is signed to <strong>Umuthi Records</strong>, a label owned by the duo <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/blaq-diamond-umuthi-hip-hop-roots-interview/" target="_self">Blaq Diamond</a></strong>, who are themselves signed to Ambitiouz Entertainment.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/kid-tini-sbahle-amen-music-video/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Tekno 'Enjoy'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9a79f82b6a214ecb81f56ac08e0f4f9f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GlJit_Q1Uns?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Nigerian star <strong>Tekno</strong> rolls through with his latest single "Enjoy," a lighthearted and carefree concoction produced by <strong>Blaise Beats</strong>. The track sees Tekno asking, <em>"allow me to enjoy myself," </em>and the guitars and beat work match that sentiment. Be on the lookout for his upcoming album <em>Old Romance</em>.<em> </em></p><p><a href="https://tekno.lnk.to/enjoy" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Blinky Bill 'Bado Mapema (Simama)'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="98b53f17feb12c13994add5f3d20e907"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PFPu9zNU5yA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Kenya's <strong>Blinky Bill</strong> returns in strong form with the new single and music video for "Bado Mapema (Simama)." The addictive and energetic new track, which features <strong>Kasiva Mutua</strong> on percussion, is the first taste we get from his upcoming <em>We Cut Keys 2</em> EP. Watch the CJ Pixels-directed music video above.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/blinky-bill" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Killbeatz, Ofori Amponsah & King Promise 'Odo Nti'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d5421edee7e21112fafea194106a6a00"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0vS7HWqD6cA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"Odo Nti" is the highlight track from Ghanaian producer <strong>Killbeatz</strong>' <em>Love and Happiness </em>EP, a joint effort with <strong>King Promise</strong> and <strong>Ofori Amponsah</strong>. The soothing, low-tempo tune is now getting the music video treatment in the form of this mansion clip. Watch above.</p><p><a href="https://empawaafrica.lnk.to/OdoNti" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Boddhi Satva, Preto Show, Stonebwoy, Tenny 'Ragga Ragga'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f9d0182bf81c4aebabac73de60228959"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8ZNh9uOaHZA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Central African Republic's<strong> Boddhi Satva</strong> comes throuigh with a dancehall-inspired single in the shape of "Ragga Ragga." The lively new tune features the noteworthy line-up of Ghana's Stonebwoy, Angola's Preto Show, and Central African/Lebanese Tenny on the chorus. Get into it above.<br></p><p><a href="https://orcd.co/raggaragga" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Rowlene '11:11'<iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="450" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/za/album/11-11/1533058010"></iframe><p><strong><a href="https://twitter.com/Rowlene_SA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Rowlene</a> </strong>fans who have been manifesting for the release of her debut album—and their wishes have been granted. The project is finally here. The long-awaited 12-track album comes after the recently released singles, "<a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/rowlene-stop-single-11-11-album-pre-order/" target="_self">Stop</a>," "Sunday Morning," and "Hypnotise," which have helped build anticipation for <em>11:11</em>. Known mostly for her features, the The Tall Racks Records singer-songwriter has expressed how she wanted to keep the features to a minimum in her debut LP; only enlisting <strong>Nonso Amadi</strong>, <strong>Manana</strong>,<strong> Omari Hardwick</strong> and her label boss and frequent collaborator <strong>Nasty C</strong>.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/rowlene-debut-album-11-11-stream/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Gemini Major 'Action Figure' feat. AKA<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c2934a5d40ad614e833c498dc09f121b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/421DOmbW2_U?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><a href="http://www.okayafrica.com/tag/gemini-major" target="_self"><strong>Gemini Major</strong></a> has started off the weekend on a banging note with single release "Action Figure" featuring <a href="http://www.okayafrica.com/tag/aka" target="_self"><strong>AKA</strong></a>. This song comes from Gemini Major's much anticipated EP, <em>Slum Kid. </em>When AKA and Gemini Major collaborate <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/aka-energy-gemini-major-music-video/" target="_self">hits are made</a> and "Action Figure" is no different. "Action Figure" will have hip-hop heads bobbing and swaying till early morning. Gemini Major brings in a dancehall feel to the song and AKA, of course, just lands it with his sick raps. The track is yet another sample <a href="http://www.okayafrica.com/in-brief/south-african-hip-hop-awards-2016-nominees/" target="_self">evidence of Gemini Major's good ear for beats</a>. </p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/gemini-major-aka-action-figure-single/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
