Ethiopian Prime Minister Gives Tigray 72 Hours to Surrender Amidst Rising Attacks

OSLO, NORWAY - DECEMBER 10: Ethiopia's Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Abiy Ahmed Ali speaks on stage after being awarded with the Nobel Peace Prize during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony 2019 at Oslo City Town Hall on December 10, 2019 in Oslo, Norway. The Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, has been jointly awarded the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize in recognition for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.