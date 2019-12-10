politics
popular
Damola Durosomo
Dec. 10, 2019 03:32PM EST
Ethiopia's Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Abiy Ahmed Ali poses after being awarded with the Nobel Peace Prize during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony 2018 at Oslo City Town Hall on December 10, 2019 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Erik Valestrand/Getty Images)

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Accepts Nobel Peace Prize Amidst Wave of Protest

The leader, who has been called a 'reformist' has been met with criticism from those who believe his efforts have not brought about tangible change.

Following the announcement of his win October, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed formally received his Nobel Peace Prize during the award ceremony in Oslo, Norway on Tuesday for his efforts to "achieve peace and international cooperation."

During his lecture, Ahmed addressed the ongoing quest for "peace," which he has been credited for fostering between Ethiopia and neighboring Eritrea following two decades of hostility between the two nations.

"For me, nurturing peace is like planting and growing trees," said Ahmed in his speech. "Just like trees need water and good soil to grow, peace requires unwavering commitment, infinite patience, and good will to cultivate and harvest its dividends." Ahmed was praised by chairperson of the Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen, for representing a "new generation of African leaders who realise that conflict must be resolved by peaceful means."

However many pro-democracy observers have remained critical of the leader who has been described as a "reformist" by international press. While he has been hailed for bringing about social changes related to gender equality in his cabinet, environmentalism and other political reforms, many believe that his efforts have not had real impact on the ground. Critics point to the ongoing ethnic clashes in Ethiopia as a primary example of where Ahmed has fallen short.

In October, just weeks after the award was announced, hundreds of Ethiopians in the Oromia region and in the capital Addis Ababa, took to the streets in protest and burned several copies of Ahmed's book.

According to the BBC, several Eritrean demonstrators gathered outside of the ceremony in Oslo on Tuesday to protest Ahmed's award, claiming that the impact of the peace deal have not had tangible impact.

Ahmed controversially, did not take any questions from Norwegian press as is normally expected of recipients. His press secretary claimed this due to his "busy working schedule" and "humble disposition."

Ahmed, the youngest head of government in Africa, joins other notable Africans who have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize including Desmond Tutu, Kofi Annan and Nelson Mandela.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
ethiopia nobel peace prize abiy ahmed human rights african leaders protests activism politics
popular
Photo by Romain Chanson/AFP via Getty Images

Gambians Call for President Adama Barrow to Resign

Gambians are protesting for the statesman to resign now that the three-year presidential term he committed to is coming to an end.

Aljazeera reports that yesterday, thousands of Gambians who are part of of the pro-democracy movement Three Years Jotna (Three Years Enough), took to the streets to call for President Adama Barrow to resign. This comes after the statesman committed to a three-year presidential tenure after he took office back in 2017.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Photo by Ahmed Gomaa/Xinhua via Getty

African Travelers Will Soon be Able to Enter Nigeria Without a Visa

Speaking at the Aswan Forum in Egypt, President Muhammadu Buhari said that as of January 2020, fellow Africans will instead be issued with visas upon their arrival in Nigeria.

According to Sahara Reporters, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has announced at the Aswan Forum in Egypt that fellow Africans will no longer require a visa to enter Nigeria.

However, this is not to say that travel to Nigeria will be entirely visa-less. Instead, those in possession of an African passport will be issued a visa upon their arrival in Nigeria.

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief
Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Watch Zozibini Tunzi's Interview on 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'

The new Miss Universe speaks about how she's had to deal with online abuse as well as wanting to raise awareness around gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.

Last night, the recently crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

It was a South African dream—the boy from Soweto interviewing the girl from Tsolo. A week into her reign, Tunzi sat down with Noah to speak about a number of issues she's encountered thus far, both good and bad.

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief

Ami Faku’s Music Video for ‘Ebhayi’ Documents her Homecoming

Watch Ami Faku's music video for 'Ebhayi.'

"Ebhayi" by Ami Faku is an ode to the South African singer's hometown of Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape. In the song, she sings about returning home and the comfort home provides for everyone.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.