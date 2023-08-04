FIFA Receives Official Complaint Alleging Misconduct by Zambia Coach at Women's World Cup

In a recent development, FIFA has confirmed the reception of an official complaint following allegations that the Zambia coach engaged in inappropriate conduct with one of his players during the Women's World Cup. The incident reportedly occurred after a training session last Friday and has sparked serious concerns over sexual misconduct in sports.

According to a report by The Guardian, Bruce Mwape, who has been coaching the Zambian team since 2018, is at the center of the misconduct accusations. Notably, Mwape had been previously under investigation in connection with past allegations of sexual misconduct.

Despite securing a historic first win at a World Cup with a 3-1 victory over Costa Rica, Zambia failed to progress from their group after losses to Spain and Japan. It was during this period that several players allegedly witnessed Mwape touching the chest of one of their teammates after the training session. A source close to the squad spoke out, stating that such actions were unacceptable from a coach.

The witnesses initially considered reporting the incident immediately but decided to wait until after the team's campaign had concluded to avoid disrupting team dynamics. Despite their early elimination from the tournament, Zambia finished third in their group after the win against Costa Rica.

The allegation against Mwape was reportedly brought to the attention of a FIFA delegate who has been accompanying the team throughout their stay in New Zealand. The president of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), Andrew Kamanga, is believed to be aware of the incident.

A spokesperson for FIFA responded to the report, stating that the organization takes all misconduct allegations seriously and follows a strict process to address such matters. The complaint regarding the Zambian women's national team is currently under investigation, with confidentiality being maintained to protect those involved.

FIFA's spokesperson encouraged anyone with information related to abuse in football to report it via the organization's confidential reporting platform, emphasizing that all submissions would be handled discreetly.

New Zealand police were made aware of the alleged incident but, after initial inquiries, determined that no further action was necessary.

It is worth noting that sexual abuse allegations against Coach Mwape emerged on social media last year. At that time, the FAZ initiated an investigation, but no official complaint had been received. Mwape firmly denied the prior accusations, branding them as false.

As the situation unfolds, the Football Association of Zambia has not reported receiving any complaints concerning the alleged incident during the tournament. Coach Mwape has maintained his denial, insisting that the allegations are baseless.