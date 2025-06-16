Kenya’s Deputy Police Chief Steps Aside Amid Investigations Into Albert Ojwang’s Death

Kenya’s Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat has temporarily stepped aside from his role, pending the completion of investigation into the death of blogger, teacher, and activist Albert Ojwang, who died in police custody over a week ago. In his statement , Lagat said he made the decision after “a good and conscious thought of” his role and responsibility, in connection with the case.

Public pressure had been mounting for Lagat to resign or be suspended, after it was revealed that an X post allegedly critical of Lagat was the reason Ojwang was arrested. Lagat also stated that he’ll be willing to “provide any support that may be required of me during the investigations of the unfortunate incident.” Last Friday, June 13, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) applied to detain a police officer for 21 days as part of its investigation into the death of Ojwang. Police Constable James Mukhwana was arraigned in court earlier that day, as the first primary suspect in the crime. The IPOA’s application, if granted, will postpone a bail hearing currently scheduled for next week. According to the oversight body, Mukhwana was in charge of the jail cell keys at the police station on the night Ojwang was allegedly tortured to death. “Investigations also revealed that Mukhwana and other suspects at large were likely involved in a deliberate cover-up by tampering with CCTV footage at Central Police Station,” the IPOA said in its application to the court. A total of three people are now in custody, including the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Nairobi Central Police Station, Samson Talaam, who was arrested earlier today after a search that lasted just over a day. Talaam was fingered as a prime suspect by investigators after the Director of Criminal Investigations, Mohamed Amin, told the Kenyan Senate on Wednesday that the police OCS refused to book Ojwang. Talaam immediately rejected Amin’s claims and stuck to the now-debunked statement that his officers found Ojwang with self-inflicted injuries in his cell.

Per local media, 23 people have been interrogated in connection with the case, including 17 police officers. One of the interrogated civilians is a technician who admitted to being paid Ksh3,000 ($23) to delete and format footage from the night Ojwang died. Meanwhile, a group of petitioners applied for the removal of Lagat, citing his relevance to the case. “DIG Lagat, being the initial complainant in the cybercrime case, should be a person of interest in the resulting death, and that his continued presence in office poses a serious conflict of interest and could lead to interference with investigations,” the petitioners stated. Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja had said Lagat didn’t need to step aside unless the IPOA adversely mentioned him. However, the petitioners expressed fears that a cover-up could be in play “if the status quo” persists. Kenyan President William Ruto has acknowledged that Albert Ojwang died “at the hands of the police,” directly contradicting earlier police claims that the blogger fatally injured himself in custody. In a statement yesterday, June 11, Ruto called the incident “heartbreaking and unacceptable,” marking a rare presidential admission in a country where police brutality cases often go unresolved. The shift comes after Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja publicly retracted the original explanation, admitting during a Senate hearing that Ojwang did not die by suicide. The Independent Policing Oversight Authority is leading the ongoing investigation and has named five officers involved in Ojwang’s arrest.

Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen told senators that those responsible would face justice without interference. "We are committed to ensuring that everyone who was involved in the crime is brought to justice expeditiously and that no interference from any quarter is brought to bear on the investigation," he said. Protests intensified in Nairobi today as hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets, demanding justice for Ojwang and the resignation of Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat. At least two vehicles were set on fire as police dispersed the crowds with tear gas. International pressure is mounting, with the European Union and the U.S. both calling for a transparent investigation into the death. Kenyans are still demanding the arrest and prosecution of the police officers alleged to be complicit in the death of Ojwang. The calls for accountability and justice intensified after autopsy reports showed that Ojwang died from serious bodily assault, contrary to initial claims by the police that his death was caused by self-inflicted injuries. The autopsy was conducted on Tuesday, June 10, and pathologist Dr. Bernard Midia told the press that Ojwang sustained injuries consistent with assault, not self-harm. “The cause of death is very clear — a head injury, neck compression, and other injuries pointing toward assault,” Midia said, adding that “multiple soft tissue injuries were spread all over the body.”

Kenya’s National Police Service (NPS) released a statement on Sunday, June 8, saying Ojwang “sustained head injuries after hitting his head against a cell wall” while in custody, and police officers on duty rushed him to a hospital, “where he was pronounced dead on arrival.” However, the results of the autopsy contradict the police’s statement and strengthen the case of many who believe Ojwang died from torture. On Monday, June 9, dozens of protesters marched to the Central Police Station in the capital city, Nairobi, calling for transparency over the circumstances that led to Ojwang’s death. Police officers responded with tear gas. On Friday, June 6, Ojwang was arrested in Homa Bay while visiting his rural home. The Voi-based teacher, who became a father earlier this year, was moved at night over 350km to Nairobi, where he was booked under the charge of false publication. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja stated that Ojwang and several others were arrested by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (DCI) following a complaint filed by Lagat, who alleged that his name was being “tarnished.”

Kevin Moinde, who was also arrested last Thursday, June 5, for alleged critical social media posts about Lagat, was released on Tuesday due to a lack of “sufficient evidence” to charge him, according to a statement by the public prosecution office. Moinde’s whereabouts sparked outrage online after police took him away while he was at Milimani Law Courts to be charged yesterday. Calls are mounting for the arrest and prosecution of Lagat for the death of Ojwang. “Albert Ojwang was killed on the instructions of Eliud Lagat. He is the principal suspect, and it does not matter whether the killing was made by him, by others in his presence, or absence. Eliud Lagat should be arrested and charged with murder. Anything else is nothing but a cover-up,” former President of the Law Society of Kenya, Nelson Havi, wrote in a post on X. The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into Ojwang’s death. In a statement signed by IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan, the agency says it has recorded statements from five DCI officers, adding that it is committed “to conducting investigations that are independent, impartial, fair and free from influence.” However, there are long-standing worries about the effectiveness and efficiency of the IPOA’s proceedings. Following the late April release of BBC Africa Eye’s ‘Blood Parliament,’ an investigative documentary centered on the protesters shot outside Kenya’s parliament during last year’s anti-finance bill protests, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) raised concerns over the slow pace of investigations into police brutality.

“Nearly a year after cases of police brutality were registered, only six have been completed and escalated for prosecution. The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) must take immediate action to address these delays and ensure justice for the victims of police brutality,” LSK President Faith Odhiambo said in a press conference. “This statistic is not only underwhelming; it is well-nigh proof of dereliction of duty.” Ojwang’s death is the latest marquee event in a pattern of police repression, dating back to the fatal murders and injuries of Kenyan citizens during last year’s protests. There have also been many reports of activists being kidnapped by state forces, a trend Kenyan President William Ruto vowed to stop. The IPOA is now under pressure to properly escalate its proceedings to ensure justice for those responsible for Ojwang’s death. “The relevant institutions, particularly IPOA, must ensure individual officers who are involved in this particular incident are brought to book,” Hussein Khalid, CEO of activist group Vocal Africa, said. “And we are talking of everyone, from the individual who gave the orders for his arrest, those who went for him, and those who were present during his detention in the police cells. All these individuals must be brought to book.”





Additional reporting by Lihle Z. Mtshali





This story was originally posted June 10 at 4:22 p.m. and has been updated.





June 12, 12:08 p.m. Updated to include President William Ruto's statement.





June 13, 1:55 p.m. Updated to include arrest of Police Constable James Mukhwana





June16, 4:00pm. Updated to include Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat's statement announcing that he's stepping aside.