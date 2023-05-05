Fireboy DML Releases New Single and Music Video For ‘Someone’
Fireboy DML has shared a new single and music video for his song "Someone."
Nigerian singer-songwriter Fireboy DML has just dropped his first single of the year, "Someone," via YBNL/EMPIRE. The award-winning artist expresses his emotions through his music, exploring the highs and lows of romance as an in-demand musician who is trying to balance the demands of superstardom while blossoming a relationship. In “Someone,” Fireboy sheds his former "playboy" persona, revealing a vulnerable side of himself, and diving headfirst into love.
Complete with a music video directed by Bruno Marin, the track provides an immersive experience for viewers. We follow Fireboy as he introduces his new love interest to his bandmates, friends, and crew backstage before a show in Warsaw, Poland. With his European tour serving as the backdrop for his flourishing love story, we see the couple go through countless rehearsals, shows, backstage, on the tour bus, and more. But behind all of Fireboy's success, he is still a man in love, navigating the highs and lows of a relationship. His life is filled with long days in the studio followed by late nights on the road, and it can be difficult for him to find the balance between his career, his love life, and his own personal happiness. His latest music video is a culmination of all of those elements and the disco-themed sound of the track serves as a backdrop for the song, which often also doubles as a short film.
Since emerging on the Nigerian music scene in 2019, Fireboy DML has been dubbed the 'future' of Afrobeats. His breakout single, "Jealous," was originally released as part of YBNL's 2018 collaborative album, YBNL Mafia Family. He followed it up with the romantic number, "What If I Say," and then released his debut album Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps in November of 2019. His debut album was a huge success, with no features and over 100 million streams by January 2020. The album remained at the number one spot across the Nigerian charts for over 12 weeks and "Jealous" became one of the most-played songs on African radio stations that year.
In 2021, Fireboy released his biggest single yet, "Peru," which was later remixed with Ed Sheeran and peaked at No. 2 on the U.K. Singles Chart and garnered over 20.6 million Spotify streams. His newest album, Playboy, saw him shift into a confident, self-possessed bad boy persona, and was met with a Pitchfork review of 7.4. He has also been nominated for a number of awards, including Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards, where he became the first Nigerian artist to perform on the BET stage, and the NAACP Image Awards in 2021. Fireboy remains one of the leading Afrobeats talents, reinventing the genre for a wholly global future.
Watch the music video for “Someone” below.
Fireboy DML - Someone (Official Video)youtu.be
- Listen to Fireboy DML's New Album 'Playboy' ›
- Fireboy DML On Embracing His Inner 'Playboy,' Stepping Outside & Learning to Let Go ›
- Interview: Fireboy DML Gets Deep & Personal with 'Apollo' ›