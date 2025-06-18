Davido's 'With You' Music Video Hits One Million Views in a Day

Davido’s “With You” has been one of the songs of the year. Ever since its sunny Tempoe-orchestrated rhythm was released as part of the singer’s album 5IVE, listeners all over the world have fallen in love with its cool melodies, singing along at public gatherings, which has resulted in several memorable social media clips.

No doubt, the song’s music video was going to be a momentous event, especially with Davido, an artist who’s mastered the art of the grandiose. On the recently-released video, the Afrobeats icon and his guest Omah Lay are perfectly in sync with the fun energy of the song, reflecting a carefree vibe that is amplified by the infusion of several lively groups. “Funny enough, you’d think Davido and Omah Lay wouldn’t connect like that — I’m very out there, he’s super chill,” Davido shared in a press statement. “But from our first phone call, we talked for like 40 minutes. When he came to Paris Fashion Week, we properly connected — it just made sense.”

From Omah Lay’s colour-streaked background to the backing dancers that amplify the choreography behind Davido’s verse, the scenes curated by director Dammy Twitch are mostly kept simple. A heartwarming intergenerational touch also comes from the inclusion of rap act Deto Black, who stars as a video vixen, and highlife legend Bright Chimezie, whose 1984-released From Omah Lay’s colour-streaked background to the backing dancers that amplify the choreography behind Davido’s verse, the scenes curated by directorare mostly kept simple. A heartwarming intergenerational touch also comes from the inclusion of rap act, who stars as a video vixen, and highlife legend, whose 1984-released record inspired “With You,” according to Davido during an interaction between both artists that had gone viral.