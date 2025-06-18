Davido's 'With You' Music Video Hits One Million Views in a Day
The Nigerian superstar shared the colorful visuals to his hit song and announced Odumodublvck and Victony for his forthcoming tour.
Davido’s “With You” has been one of the songs of the year. Ever since its sunny Tempoe-orchestrated rhythm was released as part of the singer’s album 5IVE, listeners all over the world have fallen in love with its cool melodies, singing along at public gatherings, which has resulted in several memorable social media clips.
No doubt, the song’s music video was going to be a momentous event, especially with Davido, an artist who’s mastered the art of the grandiose. On the recently-released video, the Afrobeats icon and his guest Omah Lay are perfectly in sync with the fun energy of the song, reflecting a carefree vibe that is amplified by the infusion of several lively groups.
“Funny enough, you’d think Davido and Omah Lay wouldn’t connect like that — I’m very out there, he’s super chill,” Davido shared in a press statement. “But from our first phone call, we talked for like 40 minutes. When he came to Paris Fashion Week, we properly connected — it just made sense.”
From Omah Lay’s colour-streaked background to the backing dancers that amplify the choreography behind Davido’s verse, the scenes curated by director Dammy Twitch are mostly kept simple. A heartwarming intergenerational touch also comes from the inclusion of rap act Deto Black, who stars as a video vixen, and highlife legend Bright Chimezie, whose 1984-released record inspired “With You,” according to Davido during an interaction between both artists that had gone viral.
Barely 24 hours after the release, the “With You” visuals hit one million views on YouTube — and are currently sitting at more than double of that at two million and six hundred thousand views — an indicator that Davido remains one of the hottest African acts around.
Those views will surely bode well going into his forthcoming 5ive Alive Tour, which he recently announced with Victony, Morravey, and ODUMOUBUBLVCKas tour guests.
It’ll surely be a riveting experience seeing these relatively new-school acts get alongside Davido on the same stages, offering distinct takes on Afropop, but connected by a similar motivation to make the world move and groove.
See the full dates and tickets for the 5ive Alive Tour here.
